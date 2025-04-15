Flash Revs Up Profitability, Savings, and Productivity at Scale with NinjaOne

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced Flash is increasing profitability and cost savings with NinjaOne. The parking solutions company uses NinjaOne to monitor and manage 20,000 smart parking kiosks.

Flash is an all-in-one solution that integrates parking and electric vehicle (EV) charging into the applications drivers use every day. With tens of thousands of parking kiosks across 16,000+ locations, Flash processes over a billion transactions every year. Managing and updating all those internet-connected devices used to be cumbersome and tedious.

Now, Flash uses NinjaOne to gain real-time visibility into the health of all its kiosks and troubleshoot many issues remotely, eliminating the cost of sending technicians on-site to manage those devices. NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management increases Flash’s profitability by saving them time and allowing them to automate software deployments, system monitoring, updates, and alerts remotely and at scale.

“NinjaOne’s solutions and competitive pricing allow us and the operators we work with to be more profitable. With NinjaOne, we can now update software on our kiosks in just days, where it used to take months with our previous provider,” said Rory McCune, IT Director at Flash. “Remotely automating device management unlocks our ability to scale the business and frees up our team to take on other important tasks. And NinjaOne’s customer support team helps us move faster and provide better service to our customers – I can’t speak highly enough about them.”

“Flash is a leader and innovator in the parking category, evolving their approach to IT in order to drive their business forward. Flash saves time and resources by gaining visibility and automating endpoint management so they can control and update their devices remotely,” said Dean Yeck, Chief Commercial Officer at NinjaOne. “It’s rewarding to see our customers using NinjaOne to propel and scale their businesses to heights previously unimaginable. NinjaOne’s top priority will always be customer success, so we look forward to continuing to solve our customers' biggest challenges to help them achieve their goals and missions.”

Learn more about how Flash saves time and scales their business with NinjaOne in this case study: https://www.ninjaone.com/customer-stories/flash.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne, the automated endpoint management platform, delivers visibility, security, and control over all endpoints for more than 24,000 customers in 130+ countries.

The cloud-native NinjaOne platform simplifies endpoint management, patching, and visibility for environments at any scale. It is proven to increase productivity, reduce security risk, and lower costs.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and provides free and unlimited onboarding, training, and support.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

About Flash

Flash is a pioneering technology company bringing seamless parking and EV charging experiences to drivers through a first-of-its-kind digital ecosystem. Flash’s platform connects reservable parking and charging in the apps drivers use every day with garage, surface lot, event, and valet parking locations—connected and controlled via a cloud-based operating system with unrivaled intelligence. Customer-obsessed brands partner with Flash to deliver digital, easy-to-use, reliable, and increasingly frictionless experiences to drivers eager to pay for a solution that eliminates wasted time, excess emissions, and stress. The solution has arrived.