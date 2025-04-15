-

MassMutual Collaborates With Benefit Harbor for Streamlined Access to Group Whole Life Insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MassMutual has selected Benefit Harbor to join its suite of enrollment technology platforms supporting voluntary employee benefits. Benefit Harbor provides holistic enrollment and benefits administration in one platform for their customers. This collaboration brings a streamlined, user-friendly solution for offering group whole life insurance.

“We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and the positive impact it will have on our ability to reach even more people seamlessly at work,” said Shefali Desai, head of worksite with MassMutual. “This is a win/win for companies looking to add a competitive advantage to their employee benefits packages and to their benefits brokers who want to make the process of obtaining group whole life insurance as seamless as possible for everyone.”

Key benefits:

  • Seamless Workday Integration: A major advantage of this collaboration is Benefit Harbor’s Workday Certified API Integration which provides MassMutual with real-time, enterprise-level access to seamlessly integrate group whole life insurance into any Workday case. This robust, user-friendly connection enhances the benefits enrollment experience.
  • Comprehensive Enrollment and Benefits Administration in one Platform: Benefit Harbor’s platform simplifies the process for their customers, by acting as a single-source platform that provides accurate and seamless data transmission to deliver enhanced benefits administration and operational efficiencies. All necessary compliance requirements are built directly into the system, providing a hassle-free solution for companies and their employees.
  • Tailored Build Access: MassMutual now has direct build access to the Benefit Harbor platform, enabling customization for specific client needs and optimizing the overall user experience. This flexibility ensures that each client can receive a solution that fits their unique requirements.

“MassMutual is growing its voluntary benefits business and we’re incredibly proud to partner with them in offering seamless access to their Group Whole Life Insurance through our state-of-the-art benefit administration platform,” said Mike Lester, CEO of Benefit Harbor.

MassMutual is a leading provider of worksite benefits and offers group whole life insurance and group universal life insurance.

About MassMutual (Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company)

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management, and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

Group Whole Life Insurance (GPWL), (policy/certificate forms MM-GPWL-2014 and MM-GCWL-2014, and MMGPWL- 2014 (NC) and MM-GCWL-2014 (NC) in North Carolina), is level-premium, participating permanent life insurance. The GPWL policy and GCWL certificates are issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

Group Universal Life Insurance (GPUL), (policy/certificate forms MM-GPUL-2015 and MM-GCUL-2015, and MMGPUL-2015 (NC) and MM-GCUL-2015 (NC) in North Carolina), is flexible premium, non-participating permanent life insurance. The GPUL policy and GCUL certificates are issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

(MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

