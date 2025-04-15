Reimagine Care Partners With MedStar Health to Deliver Seamless On-Demand Cancer Care in Maryland and Washington D.C.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reimagine Care, the nation’s leading provider of on-demand cancer care, today announced a pilot collaboration with MedStar Health, the largest healthcare provider in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region. MedStar Health will integrate Reimagine Care’s innovative on-demand oncology care platform into its cancer care delivery model, offering patients a seamless extension from their in-clinic care plan into the home.

Reimagine Care’s 24/7/365, patient-centered model enables patients to receive high-quality, comprehensive care that’s personalized and clinically rigorous from the comfort of their homes, leveraging advanced technology, data insights and a multidisciplinary care team.

“Partnering with MedStar Health represents an opportunity to fundamentally enhance cancer care in Maryland and Washington, D.C.,” said Dan Nardi, CEO of Reimagine Care. “By integrating our on-demand oncology care platform into MedStar’s robust oncology care model, we can help improve patient outcomes, reduce the burden on clinics, address clinical care gaps and provide a seamless experience for patients.”

With a network of ten hospitals and hundreds of outpatient locations, MedStar Health has long been at the forefront of delivering innovative cancer treatments. Its commitment to exceptional patient care and advancing healthcare through research, is recognized through its hospitals' Accreditation with Commendations. They include achieving the highest level of care standards from the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer (CoC). MedStar Health also includes in its network, one of the few elite comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

By partnering with Reimagine Care, MedStar Health can expand its nationally recognized cancer care beyond the clinic with additional symptom management, remote patient monitoring and supportive care. These services will help providers improve quality performance and lower the total cost of care by reducing emergency department visits and hospitalizations while also enhancing the quality of life for patients who are navigating their cancer journey.

"We are pleased to incorporate Reimagine Care into our navigation services for cancer patients. We hope this pilot project successfully meets our goals to ensure patients have the most fluid access and continuity of care and opens the door to explore opportunities for future collaboration," said Mahsa Mohebtash, MD, Medical Director of MedStar Health Community Oncology.

According to its 2025 report, the American Cancer Society is projecting more than two million new cancer cases and over 600,000 deaths. The report also revealed disparities among underserved populations which may face challenges getting to appointments.

Piloting Reimagine Care with MedStar Health in Baltimore addresses a critical need for convenient and accessible cancer care where diverse communities sometimes face logistical and financial challenges associated with traditional, clinic-based care. The initiative is expected to improve care coordination, streamline the patient experience and support MedStar Health’s ongoing efforts to deliver value-based care that prioritizes both outcomes and affordability.

About Reimagine Care:

Reimagine Care partners with cancer providers to deliver on-demand, technology-enabled virtual care, enhancing the practice of oncology while transforming the patient treatment experience. By integrating AI-powered virtual support, evidence-based care pathways, digital monitoring, and 24/7 access to clinical oncology experts, we extend care beyond the clinic—reducing avoidable emergency visits, improving patient outcomes, and empowering providers to deliver high-quality, coordinated cancer care.

We believe people living with cancer deserve a better experience—one that prioritizes their well-being, keeps them connected to their care team, and enables them to spend more time doing what they love. Our innovative approach helps health systems and oncology practices succeed in both fee-for-service and value-based care models, making cancer care more accessible, affordable, and patient-centered.

Empowering Cancer Providers. Transforming Patient Outcomes.

About MedStar Health

At MedStar Health, we use the best of our minds and the best of our hearts to serve our patients, those who care for them, and our communities. Our 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through our core SPIRIT values—Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—across our more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From our telemedicine and urgent care services to the region’s largest home health agency, we’re committed to providing high-quality health care that’s also easy and convenient for our patients. At MedStar Health—It’s how we treat people. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org.