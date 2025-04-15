Scipher Medicine and Kythera Labs Partner to Unlock New Insights into Autoimmune Disease-Specific Treatment

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scipher Medicine, a leader in precision medicine for autoimmune diseases, and Kythera Labs, a leading healthcare data and technology company, announced a partnership to advance rheumatology treatment discovery. The integration of Scipher’s real-world clinical and genomic data (biobank) insights with Kythera’s enriched high-fidelity multi-source data assets will empower Scipher to further leverage this unique data derived from PrismRA® for precision medicine diagnostics. Kythera’s technology and proprietary patient mastering algorithms enable privacy protection while maximizing the value of data assets, achieving a 98% match rate to Scipher’s data, helping to bring together real-world data (RWD) sources targeted to disease-specific therapeutic areas, and enabling new insights for researchers.

“This strategic partnership unites the strength of precision medicine with real-world data to accelerate the development and delivery of transformative therapies,” said Reg Seeto, Scipher’s CEO. “By combining Scipher’s unique and industry-leading clinico-transcriptomic rheumatology data assets with Kythera’s data transforming technology, we can take fuller advantage of novel data and advance personalized medicine to improve patient lives.”

“We are excited to partner with Scipher Medicine,” said Jeff McDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Kythera Labs. “Our ability to integrate real-world data with high accuracy and fidelity ensures maximum data value and broad extensibility across diverse RWD use cases. By connecting the depth of Scipher’s molecular biobank data with our RWD, we can build a bench-to-bedside bridge that will assist Scipher to uncover deeper insights and advance the development of new therapies for patients.”

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine is driving the probability of success at each stage of drug development from discovery to commercialization by leveraging AI with network biology, and proprietary data, through our SPECTRA Rx and Dx platforms. Scipher has the industry’s largest RA genomic data asset and biobank in addition to EMR data for over 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, please visit www.sciphermedicine.com.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit PrismRA.com.

About Kythera Labs

Kythera Labs is a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations. Our multi-source data captures over 310M de-identified unique individuals, and our technology is built for RWD users to integrate, access, analyze, and find answers.

Learn more at www.kytheralabs.com or follow Kythera Labs on LinkedIn.