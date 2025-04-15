Moveworks and Stack Overflow Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Stack Overflow Agents to the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Moveworks.global, Moveworks, the leading agentic AI Assistant for the enterprise, announced a strategic partnership with Stack Overflow. The partnership unlocks an integration that will bring an installable Stack Overflow agent to Moveworks’ AI Agent Marketplace, enabling joint customers to quickly empower their employees with the vast knowledge housed in Stack Overflow within the Moveworks AI Assistant.

Through the partnership, organizations will bring Stack Overflow for Teams content closer to where employees work — directly within Slack or Microsoft Teams — through the Moveworks AI Assistant. The integration will facilitate prompt access to knowledge and supercharge cross-functional collaboration, allowing employees to not only share knowledge, but also find answers quickly to unblock work. This boosts business productivity across the enterprise: from support agents getting quick answers for their pressing technical issues to product managers monitoring feedback on a product rollout in real time, and beyond.

“Our strategic partnership with Stack Overflow creates unparalleled opportunities for our joint customers,” said Bhavin Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Moveworks. “Moveworks has always excelled at bringing knowledge from across the enterprise into a single AI Assistant. By integrating the vast knowledge housed in Stack Overflow, we’re unlocking even more possibilities for teams to both find that information and take action directly in one surface, driving collaboration and innovation across the enterprise.”

Joint customers of Moveworks and Stack Overflow for Teams who install the AI agent will be able to benefit from the following directly through the Moveworks AI Assistant:

Discover content: Seamlessly search across all Stack Overflow Q&A and Articles using natural language to retrieve a curated list of relevant responses

Get summaries: Receive concise, summarized responses for questions, allowing for a swift understanding of the topic

Engage: Upvote existing Q&A to highlight the most valuable content, supporting further curation

Respond: Add answers and comments to existing questions to share knowledge and build on existing questions

Ask new questions: Ask new questions to field timely knowledge and insightful responses from peers across the enterprise

“AI agents are going to force a fundamental process redefinition and re-engineering within organizations, but the fear is that this type of shift takes too much time to adapt and move. Making AI agents real and accessible within companies involves access to accurate, trusted data. This partnership and availability in the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace reinforces our belief in making our knowledge-as-a-service vision a reality for enterprises everywhere,” said Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow. “Together, we’re enabling teams to unlock their full potential by turning organizational expertise into actionable knowledge and insights, accessible in the key places employees work.”

Joint customers can now install and configure Stack Overflow AI agents through Moveworks’ AI Agent Marketplace directly to their Moveworks AI Assistant.

The AI Agent Marketplace hosts more than 100 pre-built AI agents. Through this Marketplace, Moveworks offers its customers a fast and easy way to discover and install AI agents that help employees find information, automate tasks, and be as productive as possible.

About Stack Overflow

Across its public and private platforms, Stack Overflow empowers developer communities to discover the information, answers, and learning opportunities they need – when they need them. Millions of the world's developers and technologists visit Stack Overflow to ask questions, learn, and share technical knowledge, making it one of the most popular websites in the world. Stack Overflow’s market-leading knowledge-sharing and collaboration platform, Stack Overflow for Teams, helps more than 20,000 organizations distribute knowledge, increase efficiency, and innovate faster.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI assistant, helping businesses transform with a single platform that empowers the entire workforce. Moveworks enables organizations to boost productivity by streamlining how employees across the company find answers and automate tasks. Currently 350+ large enterprises and more than 5 million employees rely on Moveworks — including 10% of the Fortune 500. Customers include Hearst, Instacart, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever. Moveworks surpassed $100M ARR in September of 2024 and has raised $315 million in funding at a $2.1 billion valuation from investors such as Alkeon, Bain, Iconiq, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, Sapphire, and Tiger Global. The company is based in Mountain View, CA and has offices in Austin, Bangalore, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto.

For more information, follow Moveworks on LinkedIn or visit Moveworks.com.