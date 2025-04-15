Sware Selected to Validate AI-Driven GxP Compliance for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sware, the leading provider of comprehensive GxP validation solutions for innovative life sciences and technology companies, today announced that it will deliver GxP computer systems validation of Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud.

Life Sciences Cloud empowers pharmaceutical and medical technology organizations to accelerate drug and device development, recruit and retain patients across clinical trials, and leverage AI to deliver personalized customer experiences. By leveraging Res_Q, a cutting-edge GxP compliance platform powered by Sware, Life Sciences Cloud will benefit from modern, automated compliance—reducing manual effort and risk while helping to ensure that patient safety, product quality, data integrity, and security are always audit-ready.

“Sware is helping Life Sciences Cloud redefine GxP compliance with automation, intelligence, and seamless integration,” said Bryan Ennis, Founder and Chief Quality Officer at Sware. “Our technology empowers organizations to stay ahead of regulatory challenges, delivering on a vision of quality that is both proactive and data-driven. We’re excited to be a part of Salesforce’s mission to drive innovation, making compliance less burdensome and more efficient.”

This AI-driven GxP validation approach provides immediate value to quality and regulatory teams by enhancing visibility, accelerating time to compliance, and minimizing manual intervention. Key facets include:

End-to-end automated validation that eliminates manual efforts and accelerates adoption

Comprehensive audit support including industry-standard certifications and third-party reports

Data driven approach enabling integration into existing compliance tools

Dashboards for visibility into the compliance status of the Life Sciences Cloud

“As regulatory demands evolve and the pace of digital innovation accelerates with AI, life sciences organizations are under pressure to streamline compliance without compromising output,” said Frank Defesche, SVP and General Manager, Life Sciences at Salesforce. “This collaboration with Sware brings powerful AI-driven technology to the Life Sciences Cloud, coupling end-to-end automation with intelligent insights that drastically reduce CSV compliance workloads. This solution will help our customers stay ahead of validation as we introduce new opportunities for the industry to innovate.”

By validating Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud with Sware’s AI-powered GxP validation system, Sware can better deliver scalable, audit-ready compliance for life sciences organizations of all sizes—from emerging biotechs to global pharma leaders. As the industry continues to embrace digital and AI technologies, Sware remains committed to helping companies navigate the complex compliance landscape with ease and confidence.

About Sware and Res_Q

Sware is a leading provider of intelligent validation solutions for the life sciences industry. With a mission to modernize and simplify GxP compliance, Sware delivers cutting-edge technology that automates computer system validation, accelerates digital transformation, and ensures regulatory readiness. Trusted by top pharmaceutical, biotech, and software companies, Sware is redefining compliance in an AI-powered world.

Sware's Res_Q™ software platform is a cloud-native, scalable SaaS platform that revolutionizes validation and GxP compliance management. It enables life sciences organizations to centralize all validation processes—spanning IT, manufacturing, lab systems, and beyond—in a single, highly scalable system. For more information about Sware and the Res_Q platform, visit www.sware.com.