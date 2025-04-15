Empower to Partner with 11-Time LPGA Champion Golfer Lexi Thompson

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower announced today it will be sponsoring 11-time LPGA winner and major champion golfer, Lexi Thompson. This is the fourth LPGA player sponsorship for the wealth and retirement services provider, further underscoring Empower’s commitment to women in sports.

Thompson, now 30, first came to prominence as a 12-year-old in 2007, when she became the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2012 and won her first Tour event at 16. She is also a two-time Team USA Olympian (2016 and 2020).

Thompson currently has 15 combined career wins on the LPGA Tour and the European and Asian tours.

In May 2024, Thompson announced her retirement from playing full-time professional golf but is committed to playing a reduced schedule in 2025 and 2026, including U.S.-based major championships.

Thompson’s sponsorship with Empower began April 7.

“We are particularly proud to sponsor Lexi at this point in her career. Her accomplishments from a young age set a very high standard, and her current commitment to balance in her life represents the same values Empower seeks to support among all our clients,” said Edmund F. Murphy, III, president and CEO at Empower. “Seeing Lexi ‘live a little,’ the tagline from our new brand campaign, emphasizes the next phase of her journey, and we look forward to sharing her story as inspiration.”

Thompson will be wearing the Empower logo on her apparel and will debut the sponsorship at the next two LPGA events: the JM Eagle LA Championship and the first LPGA major of the year, The Chevron Championship on April 24-27. Her sponsorship will include in-person appearances as well as social media and digital marketing.

“Empower has had an incredible growth and success story over the last decade, which resonates with me,” said Thompson. “I’m proud to be a part of their brand and to help demonstrate to young people that they can achieve what they set out to do through hard work and commitment. That combination always wins.”

“By sponsoring individuals like Lexi and the other amazing athletes we work with,” says Empower Chief Marketing Officer, Steve Jenks, “we are able to further amplify our brand message via the real-life experience that our partnerships support. Lexi has a one-of-a-kind story on and off the course, and we look forward to working with her to share Empower’s unique value proposition.”

Lexi supports the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization and the SEAL Legacy Foundation.

The sponsorship with Thompson expands Empower’s sports marketing initiatives. In 2019, Empower entered into a 21-year agreement with the Denver Broncos for the naming rights to Empower Field at Mile High and a sponsorship of the Colorado Rockies. In South Florida, Empower sponsors the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and the Miami Open tennis tournament. Empower also supports Boston College athletics and several professional golfers, including LPGA Tour golfers Cheyenne Knight, Jennifer Kupcho, and Mariah Stackhouse and PGA TOUR golfers Kurt Kitayama, Davis Riley, Webb Simpson, and Wyatt Worthington.

