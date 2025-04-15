Smarter Together: Reliant and Vivint Introduce the Smarter Home Bundle

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognizing the evolving needs of consumers, today Reliant introduced the Smarter Home Bundle, a new innovative offer that makes home energy management easier than ever. Qualifying current and new Reliant customers will receive a free Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro and award-winning Vivint Smart Thermostat paired with complimentary white-glove installation to ensure everything is perfectly set up from day one. Reliant customers enrolled in the Smarter Home Bundle will also have access to an exclusive Vivint app experience that provides personalized energy insights powered by Reliant alongside seamless control of Vivint smart home devices – all in one place.

“By bringing together innovative leaders like Reliant and Vivint, we are providing smarter, more efficient energy solutions for Texans,” said Mark Parsons, senior vice president, NRG Consumer. “The Reliant Smarter Home Bundle combines our electricity plans with advanced technology, empowering Texans to take control of their energy usage and simplify home management. We are excited for the coming months, as we continue to roll out additional features at no cost – all designed to help our customers manage their home’s comfort, security and energy usage all in one place.”

A Smarter Home

As NRG companies, Reliant and Vivint are joining together to give customers early access to a truly unified smart home. In addition to free essential smart devices for home security and energy, the seamless app experience enables customers to manage smart devices and energy insights in one place, simplifying home management and addressing common pain points. Recent NRG Consumer research found that nearly 70% of people want an “all-in-one’ unified smart home management system. The appeal of energy savings is a key driver with 72% citing lower bills as the main benefit after basic safety.

Designed with homeowners in mind, the free Doorbell Camera Pro with Smart Deter from Vivint intuitively detects deliveries and helps prevent theft and lurkers, while the free Smart Thermostat integrates directly with cooling and heating systems to help keep homes comfortable while conserving energy. With included professional installation from Vivint Pros, these new smart devices are set up to work seamlessly. Reliant customers will have peace of mind knowing that they are saving money and staying safe with all-in-one home management at their fingertips.

Enhancing Grid Reliability

Building upon parent company NRG’s commitment to enhance grid reliability and reduce household energy costs, the Smarter Home Bundle includes enrollment in Reliant Degrees of Difference, an established and widely adopted energy management program that helps reduce energy usage during periods of high electricity demand, ultimately supporting a reliable electric grid. During a Degrees of Difference event, customers’ thermostats will auto-adjust by no more than four degrees. It's important to note that customers are always in control and can change the temperature at any point, manually or in the Vivint app.

“With ongoing population growth across the state of Texas, we continue to look for ways to bolster grid reliability and contribute to a more sustainable future,” continued Parsons. “In addition to the free smart home products, the Smarter Home Bundle gives consumers agency over how their energy is used, allowing them to have a positive impact on the community at large, especially when energy demand is high. This innovative solution is further strengthening our residential virtual power plant, or VPP, capabilities in Texas – both now and in the future.”

Texas continues to experience rising peak energy demand due to population increase, load growth and extreme weather, reaching an unprecedented surge of 85 GW in 2023. Residential virtual power plants (VPPs) have the potential to provide large, reliable resources to help meet these peak demand needs. They work by coordinating numerous, small-scale distributed energy resources, such as HVAC systems controlled by smart thermostats, home batteries and electric vehicles, to balance supply and demand.

Visit reliant.com/smarterhomebundle to learn more and add Smarter Home Bundle to your Reliant electricity plan. For more information on Reliant and Vivint’s partnership, visit reliant.com/vivint.

About Reliant, an NRG Company

Reliant makes power personal - that's why homes and businesses trust Reliant not only as a provider of electricity, but also as a pillar of support in the communities we serve. From a best-in-class app to breakthrough innovations, Reliant is recognized nationally for outstanding customer service and as the leader in the evolving energy space with offerings that span from EV solutions to solar insights to smart home experiences. As part of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 energy and home services company, our purpose is to power a brighter future together, one that is safe, smart and sustainable. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and X or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About Vivint, an NRG Company

Vivint, an NRG company, is a leading smart home and security company in the United States, delivering an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, white glove professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, and award-winning 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over two million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.