Signify BrightSites and US Ignite Launch Pilot Opportunity for Communities to Transform Existing Lighting Infrastructure into a WiFi Network

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Ignite, in partnership with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), is excited to announce the launch of a pilot opportunity for communities across the United States to deploy and evaluate the transformative BrightSites technology. Through the Brightening Smart Communities with Innovation Pilot Program, selected communities will have the opportunity to pilot Signify’s cutting-edge wireless infrastructure platform to address pressing local challenges related to Internet access, public safety, transportation, and environmental health.

Signify’s BrightSites technology transforms traditional lighting infrastructure into reliable, low-latency, high-bandwidth communication infrastructure capable of supporting gigabit-speed wireless communication without the need for disruptive trenching. By leveraging existing lighting grids, communities can enable new smart applications — from real-time traffic monitoring to public Wi-Fi and environmental sensors — with minimal installation effort.

The City of Fort Lauderdale, selected during an earlier round of this program, is set to launch its pilot later this summer. This upcoming deployment reflects the potential of the solution to make a real impact on the ground. Both US Ignite and Signify are excited to expand the program to more communities nationwide.

"We are proud to offer Signify BrightSites, a transformative broadband luminaire solution that redefines urban infrastructure. By turning existing streetlights into ultra-fast, gigabit-speed digital hubs, cities can now bridge the digital divide, enhance public safety, and accelerate smart city innovation without the disruption and cost of fiber trenching. With up to 80% lower deployment costs and a 95-ton per kilometer reduction in CO₂ emissions, BrightSites is not only smart, but sustainable,” said Kristene Canady, VP Business Development, Signify BrightSites. “This pilot launch marks a new era of connectivity, where every light pole becomes a gateway to opportunity. Through this unique approach we're enabling local leaders to tackle real challenges affecting communities, like public health and safety — all while increasing connectivity and reducing operating costs.”

The communities selected to participate in the Brightening Smart Communities with Innovation Pilot Program will work with US Ignite and Signify to co-design and to tailor their pilots to focus on local needs. Each pilot will run for up to six months and focus on solving a key community challenge, such as expanding access to the Internet, improving public safety, enhancing transportation systems, or enabling environmental monitoring. In addition to receiving BrightSites equipment, participating communities will benefit from dedicated technical assistance, strategic guidance, and the support of US Ignite’s national network of connected communities.

“Brightening Smart Communities with Innovation Pilot Program offers communities an opportune chance to shape their future using an easy-to-deploy infrastructure solution that comes with expert guidance and support,” said Domenick Lasorsa, Community Innovation Manager. “We are proud to work with Signify to help communities deploy meaningful connected solutions that improve residents’ quality of life.”

To be considered for this unique pilot opportunity, communities must fill out the application form by May 16, 2025. US Ignite will host a project discovery meeting with eligible applicants, and aim to begin pilot planning in early June. Full details on the program timeline, eligibility criteria, and application process are available at https://www.us-ignite.org/program/us-ignite-communities/brightening-smart-communities-with-innovation/.

About Signify BrightSites: BrightSites technology transforms legacy lighting grids into reliable, low-latency, high-bandwidth (1GB+) communication infrastructures. This easy-to-deploy, ultra-reliable, no-trenching network connectivity solution is an excellent option for any growing city or town. It acts as the invisible infrastructure that supports seamless interaction between IoT sensors, smart systems, autonomous transportation, and people. Wireless connectivity is essential to modern city infrastructure, helping attract businesses and talent, providing information for citizens and visitors alike, and enabling smart city solutions.

About US Ignite: US Ignite works closely with communities, military bases, startups, and researchers to solve their toughest economic growth and technology innovation challenges. Operating like a high-tech startup, our nonprofit organization delivers customized results through stakeholder engagement, technical expertise, and targeted tools. In collaboration with our partners, we deliver project outcomes that include breakthrough technologies while creating innovative new jobs, startups, and services. Learn more at us-ignite.org.