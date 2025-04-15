Halliburton and Nabors Bring Drilling Automation to the Forefront in the Middle East

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) and Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) achieved the first fully automated surface and subsurface execution of rotary and slide drilling operations in Oman. The integration of the companies’ digital solutions delivered land-based, closed-loop drilling solutions to improve operational efficiency, consistency, and real-time decision-making capabilities.

Halliburton’s LOGIX™ automation and remote operations solutions, and Nabors SmartROS® rig operating system enabled seamless orchestration of drilling parameters, real-time data analytics, integrated experience management, and remote control of operations. Share

Halliburton’s LOGIX™ automation and remote operations solutions, and Nabors SmartROS® rig operating system enabled seamless orchestration of drilling parameters, real-time data analytics, integrated experience management, and remote control of operations.

“We delivered operational efficiency, consistency, and reliability,” said Steve Haden, senior vice president, Project Management, Halliburton. “The wells were delivered ahead of plan with a higher average rate of penetration and lower non-productive time. This milestone demonstrates our leadership in drilling automation.”

“The success we are seeing in Oman is a testament to the power of collaboration as we work together to drive automation across the industry to improve safety and efficiency. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to continue to push the boundaries of innovation to achieve autonomous drilling,” said Subodh Saxena, senior vice president, Canrig and Nabors Drilling Solutions.

This collaboration between Halliburton and Nabors in the Middle East led to drilling performance optimization and reduction of well construction time.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Nabors

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership Nabors.