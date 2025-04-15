Morris & Dickson and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs: Pioneering a New Era in Medication Access

SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morris & Dickson LLC, the nation’s largest independent pharmaceutical distributor, today announced a strategic partnership with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and the Cost Plus Marketplace to significantly expand access to critical injectable medications nationwide, addressing key challenges for hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and healthcare providers alike.

Transforming Healthcare Through Innovation

At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared commitment to innovation and patient care. By combining Cost Plus Drugs' unique model which is based on transparency, efficiency, and affordability for customers, with Morris & Dickson's expertise and extensive distribution network, the partnership aims to:

Mitigate Drug Shortage s : Ensure a steady supply of hard-to-find injectable medications, particularly for acute care providers.

: Ensure a steady supply of hard-to-find injectable medications, particularly for acute care providers. Democratize Access : Improve essential medication affordability and accessibility to healthcare providers of all sizes.

: Improve essential medication affordability and accessibility to healthcare providers of all sizes. Enhance Flexibility : Offer flexible sourcing freedom with no volume commitments.

: Offer flexible sourcing freedom with no volume commitments. Streamline Procurement: Provide a seamless ordering experience through the innovative Cost Plus Marketplace platform, powered by GraphiteRx.

Mark Cuban, co-founder of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, emphasized the transformative nature of this initiative: "This partnership reshapes the supply chain for injectable medications. Together, we're not just filling gaps, we’re creating a more transparent, efficient, and patient-centered system."

A Vision for the Future of Healthcare

This collaboration goes beyond merely distributing medications. The innovation is about creating a new paradigm in healthcare that prioritizes transparency, affordability, and accessibility. By bringing clarity to drug pricing and availability, passing significant cost savings directly to healthcare providers, and expanding reach to ensure medications are available when and where they're needed most, this partnership is set to transform lives.

Jody Hatcher, CEO of Morris & Dickson, added, "By joining forces with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, we're setting a new standard for how critical medications are sourced reliably for patients. This is about more than distribution; it's about transforming lives and putting pharmacies and patients first."

Immediate Impact, Long-Term Vision

Beginning with injectable drugs, this collaboration lays the foundation for a comprehensive transformation of the pharmaceutical supply chain. As the partnership evolves, the focus will expand to address a wider range of medications and healthcare needs, ensuring that the platform meets the evolving needs of pharmacies.

A key advantage of the Cost Plus Marketplace is that pharmacies can join for free without purchase obligations or minimum order thresholds. This provides pharmacies with a valuable alternative source of supply, helping to mitigate risks associated with drug shortages and so much more.

Pharmacies and healthcare providers can sign up for Cost Plus Marketplace today at www.business.costplusdrugs.com and discover how this platform can streamline their drug procurement, lower their costs and improve their access to critical medications.

About Morris & Dickson LLC

Morris & Dickson is the industry’s largest independent full-line and specialty pharmaceutical distributor with a singular focus on reliable, next-day delivery of drugs and related products to health systems, independent and specialty pharmacies, and alternative care facilities. Doing business the right way since 1841, Morris & Dickson continues to grow to meet customers’ needs with over 30,000 SKUs found in its state-of-the-art, 12-acre automated distribution center, located in Louisiana. M&D is scheduled to open a second distribution center designed for its growing specialty and secondary business in early 2026. For more information, please visit: www.morrisdickson.com

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is transforming the pharmaceutical industry by bringing transparency and affordability to drug pricing. The Cost Plus Marketplace provides hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, university health networks, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers with direct access to thousands of medications at significantly lower costs. For more information please visit: www.business.costplusdrugs.com

About GraphiteRx

GraphiteRx powers commerce in healthcare and its mission is to increase access to and reduce the cost of healthcare. With its pioneering marketplace, order management, and e-commerce solutions, GraphiteRx is revolutionizing the procurement and distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. For more information please visit: www.GraphiteRx.com