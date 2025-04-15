Ochsner Health Goes Live With MyDirectives for Clinicians to Enhance Advance Care Planning

DALLAS & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyDirectives, the leading provider of digital advance care planning (ACP) solutions, announced today that Ochsner Health, a leading health system serving Louisiana and the Gulf South, is now live with MyDirectives for Clinicians. Integrated seamlessly within Ochsner’s Epic electronic health record (EHR) system, this solution enables physician and non-physician healthcare team members to efficiently engage patients in ACP conversations, ensuring that critical healthcare preferences are documented, accessible, and actionable across multiple care settings.

Through this initiative, Ochsner will digitize and centralize ACP documents, including Five Wishes, within the A|D Vault Exchange, MyDirectives’ secure, national registry and repository. The collaboration not only enhances Ochsner’s ability to deliver patient-centered care but also lays the foundation for a broader ACP ecosystem across Louisiana and beyond.

The timing of this implementation is especially meaningful as it aligns with National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD), observed annually on April 16. NHDD is a nationwide initiative designed to inspire, educate, and empower individuals and healthcare providers about the importance of advance care planning. Ochsner’s activation of MyDirectives for Clinicians exemplifies the spirit of NHDD by making it easier for patients to have their voices heard and their care preferences respected across every care setting.

“This partnership with Ochsner Health is a major milestone in our mission to build a seamless, interoperable ecosystem for advance care planning,” said Scott Brown, President and CEO of MyDirectives. “By embedding MyDirectives for Clinicians directly into Epic, Ochsner is ensuring that clinicians and patients can create, store, share, and retrieve ACP documents effortlessly—no more silos, no more guesswork. This is all about giving patients a voice in their care, wherever they go.”

Dr. Susan Nelson, System Chair, Palliative Medicine and Supportive Care for Ochsner Health System, Medical Director, Hospice and Palliative Medicine for Ochsner Health Network, and President of National POLST, underscored the impact of this integration. “Ochsner is committed to ensuring that every patient’s healthcare preferences are documented and can be honored,” said Nelson. “By incorporating MyDirectives for Clinicians into our workflow, we are not only improving clinical efficiency but also reinforcing our commitment to patient-centered care. This will literally change and improve not only the lives of our patients and their families, but also the lives of our care team members.”

The implementation extends across Ochsner’s acute and post-acute care settings, including hospice and palliative care services, enhancing access to ACP documents across multiple jurisdictions, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. This integration supports Ochsner’s long-term vision of expanding ACP accessibility across the healthcare continuum, from emergency medical services (EMS) to long-term care and home health.

Dr. Nelson also praised the collaboration with MyDirectives, stating, "The integration process was seamless thanks to the expertise, responsiveness, and dedication of the MyDirectives team. They were true partners every step of the way, working closely with our clinical and IT teams to ensure a smooth and efficient implementation. Their commitment to innovation and person-centered care made all the difference in bringing this solution to life at Ochsner."

“This is just the first step,” added Brown. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ochsner and look forward to scaling this model statewide and beyond, creating a future where ACP is truly integrated into every patient’s healthcare journey.”

About MyDirectives

MyDirectives is the premier provider of digital advance care planning (ACP) solutions and highly secure, cloud-based storage for anytime, anywhere access across the healthcare continuum. Our free online tool allows individuals to create ACP documents in their own words or upload existing ACP documents, portable medical order forms (POLST), or mental health advance directives (MHADs) in a secure, online repository available nationwide. MyDirectives for Clinicians enables care team members to lead guided ACP discussions with their patients. With MyDirectives, payers and providers can track business insights, quality measure achievement, and CMS regulatory compliance reporting integration, while hospital and healthcare systems can easily access a patient's ACP documents, POLST forms, or MHADs through their EHR. To learn more, follow MyDirectives on LinkedIn and X, or visit mydirectives.com.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.