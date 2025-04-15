SteelDome and Supermicro Unite to Power AI-Driven, Hyperconverged Infrastructure from the Edge to the Enterprise

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SteelDome and Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) are working together to deliver next-generation virtualization and storage solutions optimized for hyperconverged and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. This collaboration provides enterprises and edge data centers with a comprehensive, ready-to-deploy platform that seamlessly integrates into existing operations, ensuring rapid implementation and immediate productivity.

By combining Supermicro's industry-leading hardware with SteelDome's advanced virtualization and software-defined storage (SDS) technologies, businesses gain a robust and adaptable alternative to traditional IT infrastructures. This joint solution enhances workload flexibility, facilitates data migration, and improves data resilience, making it ideal for both HCI (Hyperconverged Infrastructure) and AI computing environments.

"At Supermicro, we are committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for enterprise, cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT infrastructure," said Lawrence Lam, VP of AI and Storage Technology at Supermicro. "Our collaboration with SteelDome exemplifies our dedication to offering new and innovative solutions for companies delivering virtualized IT infrastructure utilizing our advanced storage platforms.”

“SteelDome is committed to revolutionizing data infrastructure with software-defined innovation,” said Tony Franchi, CEO of SteelDome. “By integrating our cutting-edge virtualization and SDS solutions with Supermicro’s robust Petascale all-flash storage servers, businesses can quickly configure a high-performance, scalable, and secure hyperconverged platform that meets the evolving demands of digital transformation.”

Key benefits of this solution include:

Optimized Performance for HCI and AI Workloads : Tailored to meet the intensive data processing and storage requirements of both hyperconverged infrastructure and AI applications, ensuring rapid data access and analysis.

: Tailored to meet the intensive data processing and storage requirements of both hyperconverged infrastructure and AI applications, ensuring rapid data access and analysis. Seamless Integration : Designed for quick deployment across various hardware configurations, allowing businesses to enhance their infrastructure without extensive modifications.

: Designed for quick deployment across various hardware configurations, allowing businesses to enhance their infrastructure without extensive modifications. Scalable & Flexible Architecture : Effortless expansion capabilities to support growing workloads, enabling businesses to adjust resources in line with project demands.

: Effortless expansion capabilities to support growing workloads, enabling businesses to adjust resources in line with project demands. Enhanced Efficiency : Improved resource utilization with reduced power and cooling costs, contributing to sustainable and cost-effective operations.

: Improved resource utilization with reduced power and cooling costs, contributing to sustainable and cost-effective operations. Robust Data Protection & Security : Integrated encryption, replication, and disaster recovery capabilities safeguard critical data against threats and ensure business continuity.

: Integrated encryption, replication, and disaster recovery capabilities safeguard critical data against threats and ensure business continuity. Edge & Cloud-Ready: Designed to support both HCI and AI environments, facilitating deployment across diverse infrastructures.

The Supermicro and SteelDome-powered solution is available immediately for enterprises and service providers seeking a next-generation platform with unmatched efficiency and security.

For more information, visit www.supermicro.com or www.steeldome.com.

About SteelDome

SteelDome is a software-defined infrastructure company specializing in virtualization, high-performance storage, and data protection solutions built for the modern enterprise. With a software-first approach, SteelDome delivers scalable, resilient, and efficient infrastructure across core data centers and edge environments. Designed to meet the demands of AI, virtualization, and mission-critical workloads, SteelDome’s platform combines enterprise-grade performance with simplicity and flexibility—making advanced infrastructure accessible to organizations of all sizes (wiki.steeldome.com).