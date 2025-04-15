Kore.ai Partners with Inception, a G42 Company, to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption in the UAE and Beyond

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kore.ai, a US-based global leader in enterprise AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Inception, a G42 company, and a leading innovator of industry-specific AI-powered products and enterprise business solutions. Under this partnership, Kore.ai and Inception will jointly develop AI-powered products across key enterprise sectors.

Kore.ai and Inception, a G42 company, are partnering to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across the UAE and beyond by co-developing AI-powered solutions that transform key enterprises and drive global innovation. Share

The collaboration brings together Inception's deep expertise in AI product development backed by years of R&D capabilities, with Kore.ai's conversational and GenAI technology-powered agentic platform and solutions, to fast-track Inception’s product development capabilities. Additionally, the partnership will enable the delivery of high-impact AI solutions to businesses in the UAE and beyond and strengthen Inception’s global reach through Kore.ai’s extensive customer network and partner ecosystem.

The announcement of this collaboration comes on the back of a historic US visit by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of G42. Kore.ai is the latest to strategically align itself with Inception – a company that also serves as G42’s AI research and product development arm. The collaboration also marks a crucial step in advancing one of the world’s most ambitious AI agendas. The UAE aims to become one of the leading nations in AI by 2031, with Abu Dhabi investing USD 13 billion into a digital strategy to develop AI, cloud computing, and automation solutions.

"Our collaboration with Inception represents a significant opportunity to accelerate AI adoption across global markets in alignment with our vision to help businesses drive tangible value through AI,” said Raj Koneru, CEO & Founder of Kore.ai. “By combining our industry-leading AI platforms/solutions and broad market reach with Inception’s deep expertise in AI models and product development, and domain-specific solutions, we deliver AI-powered solutions that will transform business operations.”

Andrew Jackson, CEO of Inception, commented: "Partnering with Kore.ai aligns perfectly with our mission to realize the adoption of AI power through the G42 Intelligence Grid and bring to market AI-powered products that drive real value. By combining our technological strengths, we will be able to accelerate the implementation of AI-powered products and drive positive outcomes for governments and enterprises in UAE and across the world.”

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with over a decade of experience in helping large enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. It provides comprehensive offerings for AI work, process automation and customer service use cases coupled with an AI agent platform with no-code and pro-code tools for custom development and deployment at enterprise scale. Kore.ai takes an agnostic approach to model, data, cloud and applications used, giving customers freedom of choice. Trusted by over 500 partners and 450 Global 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando, Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered products and enterprise business solutions. With a rich heritage of research and development, the company has pioneered the creation of industry-specific products, enabling it to collaborate with various industries and sectors to develop cutting-edge solutions. Key products include (In)Alpha for investment decisions & portfolio management, (In)Climate – a next-generation meteorological platform and (In)Energy – designed to optimize upstream and downstream energy operations at scale. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that includes procurement, human capital, workflow management, complex business processes, customer experience and a generative AI solution for executives. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through its various initiatives, the company aims to democratize AI, ensuring that it reaches everyone. By unlocking Emirati potential in AI and, Inception is driving progress and shaping the future of technology in the region. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai