Identity Digital Joins Shadowserver Foundation Alliance to Further Combat Malicious Online Activity

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identity Digital®, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announced today that it has joined the Shadowserver Foundation’s Alliance. Shadowserver is a leading cybersecurity foundation dedicated to making the Internet more secure by detecting malicious activity online and expediting its removal in order to make the Internet safer.

This strategic alliance unites Identity Digital's deep domain management expertise with Shadowserver's extensive internet security intelligence and investigation capabilities. The collaboration will provide Identity Digital with enhanced access to real-time threat data, cybersecurity experts, and rapid reporting channels to neutralize emerging threats.

"As a global registry leader, we recognize our pivotal role in fostering a secure and trusted online ecosystem," said Ram Mohan, Chief Strategy Officer of Identity Digital. "Joining the Shadowserver Foundation reinforces our commitment to combatting DNS-based attacks and safeguarding important digital infrastructure relied upon by millions."

This alliance represents a decisive step forward in proactively protecting users from the growing sophistication of online threats, including phishing and malware distribution. Identity Digital will not only benefit from Shadowserver’s robust threat intelligence network but will also contribute valuable operational insights to further enhance the nonprofit's impact.

"The integration of a global registry leader like Identity Digital into our efforts marks a significant leap towards a safer Internet," said Piotr Kijewski, Shadowserver CEO. "Domain registries are a fundamental part of internet infrastructure and can help play an important role in cybersecurity defense. This partnership allows us to combine our threat intelligence with their ability to take immediate action at the domain level. Together, we can more effectively disrupt malicious actors before they can cause widespread harm."

Identity Digital remains focused on DNS security and continued collaboration with registries and registrars, hosting providers, and online platforms to foster a more resilient online environment and anticipate increasingly complex cyber attacks.

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .info, .pro, .world, and .live, Identity Digital supports over 28 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. Identity Digital is the trusted registry services partner for .org and .au. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

About Shadowserver Foundation

Shadowserver (Dutch Stichting and US 501c3 nonprofit) is the world’s largest provider of free public benefit cyber threat intelligence, active for nearly 20 years. Shadowserver investigates malicious Internet activity, collecting large volumes of malware and related analysis and meta data, and shares infection and malicious data with appropriate network owners, National and Sectoral CSIRTs. For more information, please visit www.shadowserver.org.