Blend and Alloy Expand Partnership to Supercharge Fraud Prevention for Banks and Credit Unions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions, announced today an expanded partnership with Alloy, a leading identity and fraud prevention platform provider.

As part of the new agreement, Blend customers can now more seamlessly and cost-effectively access Alloy’s advanced identity and fraud prevention capabilities into their consumer banking solutions, ultimately building a safer and more trusted digital banking experience in order to grow their business.

“Our partnership with Alloy helps us go beyond expectations, giving financial institutions the security and scalability they need to lend with confidence,” said Blend's co-founder and CEO, Nima Ghamsari. “With this expanded relationship, we’re making it even easier and more cost-effective for lenders to access top-tier risk and fraud prevention tools—seamlessly built into their workflows.”

This latest evolution builds on a longstanding partnership between Blend and Alloy, which has been delivering integrated fraud prevention and compliance solutions across Blend’s deposit account and consumer lending products. Financial institutions using this joint solution are already seeing measurable impact, including Langley Federal Credit Union:

"Earlier this year, Langley was hit with a fraud attack, but Alloy and Blend quickly caught it and stopped it,” said Cris Daly, Digital Product Manager at Langley Federal Credit Union. “Alloy detected nearly 700 fraudulent applications and automatically rejected them so that none of those fraudsters made it into our portfolio."

Through identity orchestration, the partnership enables lenders to meet KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements and screen for fraud by leveraging a range of third-party data sources. Configurable workflows further enhance efficiency by intelligently sequencing these providers in a cost-effective and optimized manner, ensuring institutions can balance security, compliance, and operational ease.

“Fraud prevention has become a critical need in the lending industry, as financial institutions seek smarter, more efficient ways to manage identity risk and grow their business,” said Keith Kettell, Chief Revenue Officer at Alloy. “By combining our expertise in fraud prevention with Blend’s industry-leading consumer banking platform, we’re equipping lenders with the tools they need to stay ahead of threats while also automating and simplifying their operations.”

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc., (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Better banking starts on Blend. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About Alloy

Alloy provides an identity and fraud prevention platform that enables global financial institutions and fintechs to manage identity risk so they can grow with confidence. Over 600 of the world’s largest financial institutions and fintechs turn to Alloy’s end-to-end platform to access actionable intelligence and the broadest network of data sources across the industry, as well as stay ahead of fraud, credit, and compliance risks. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world. Learn more at alloy.com.

