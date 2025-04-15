1031 Crowdfunding Supports Dorset Place Transforming to Serve Veterans in Need

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1031 Crowdfunding, a leading real estate crowdfunding platform for 1031 exchanges and investment vehicles focused on tax deferral, is proud to spotlight the meaningful impact of one of its investments through 1031CF Bridge Fund III.

The Dorset Place Community in Oklahoma City, a housing complex acquired in partnership with Cima Investment Group, is transforming from an assisted living community into a safe haven for veterans experiencing homelessness. In collaboration with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority, the property is being repurposed to provide permanent supportive housing for those who’ve served our country and now need a place to call home.

With 37 vouchers for veteran households, Dorset Place is becoming more than just a place to live, it’s providing an opportunity for healing, stability, and a fresh start. The VA’s voucher program is giving residents everything they need to live in the community, including services from the VA on-site five days a week.

The conversion of Dorset Place into supportive housing not only addresses a critical need in the community but also honors the sacrifices of those who have served. Through this initiative, 1031CF Bridge Fund III reflects the values of delivering investment performance while contributing to lasting, positive change in the community.

