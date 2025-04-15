-

Beats Introduces 'Beats Cables' to Its Dynamic Product Portfolio

Available in USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning

original Beats Cables in an assortment of four colors (L-R): Rapid Red, Nitro Navy, Bolt Black, and Surge Stone

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beats today announces its first-ever collection of reinforced charging cables in an assortment of lengths and colors. Beats Cables are available to order starting today at apple.com in four electric colors—Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red—at $18.99 (US) for a single cable and $34.99 (US) for a pack of two.1

Beats Cables are made with a tangle-free woven design for increased durability and to prevent fraying.2 The cables are available in two convenient lengths—1.5 meters3 and 20 centimeters (8 inches)4—for both stationary and portable use.

The cables are offered in a variety of configurations: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning. Power adapters are not included in purchase.5

“Pill People” Campaign

To launch Beats into this new category, the iconic “Pill People” return for a comedic spot highlighting the cables’ features and uses. Voiced by comedians Ben Marshall, Desi Banks and Megan Stalter, the campaign is available now across Beats’ social media channels.

Watch the campaign HERE.

“From bold colors and packaging to bringing product features to life with the Pill People campaign, we’re energizing this category in true Beats fashion,” said Beats CMO Chris Thorne.

Compatibility and Features

USB-C to USB-C works with USB-C Apple and Android devices and is built for charging, syncing, audio, CarPlay, and transferring data. It charges USB-C compatible Beats headphones and speakers while listening to audio or streaming lossless audio.

When used with compatible hardware, USB-C to USB-C also supports fast charging up to 60 watts and can transfer data at USB 2.0 rates. For fast, efficient charging, pair the USB-C cable with a USB-C power adapter and conveniently charge compatible devices from a wall outlet.

USB-A to USB-C is designed for charging, syncing, CarPlay, and transferring data. Fast charging reaches up to 15 watts on select iPhone and iPad models, and data is transferred at USB 2.0 rates.

USB-C to Lightning is compatible with iOS and iPadOS devices that have Lightning ports and supports charging, syncing, and CarPlay—with fast charging on select iPhone and iPad models.

Bold Colors

Beats Cables come in an array of colors—including Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red—and a variety of lengths, including:

  • USB-C to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red.
  • USB-A to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.*
  • USB-C to Lightning (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.*
  • USB-C to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.
  • USB-A to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.
  • USB-C to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.
  • USB-A to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.
  • USB-C to Lightning (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

* USB-A to USB-C (1.5 m) and USB-C to Lightning (1.5 m) in Rapid Red will be available this summer.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

Beats' cable packaging is made from 100% plant-based material sourced from recycled fiber and sustainable forests.6

Pricing and Availability

Beats cables are available to order starting today for $18.99 (1.5 meters and 20 centimeters) and $34.99 (1.5 meters, two-pack, USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C) from apple.com in the US, with on-shelf beginning Thursday, April 17.

Media

Images and assets: DOWNLOAD

  1. Two-pack of cables available in USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C (1.5 meters).
  2. Beats cables undergo thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process and are reinforced to help prevent fraying.
  3. Precise length of 1.5-meter cable is 4 feet, 11 inches.
  4. Precise length of .2-meter / 8-inch cable is 7.87 inches.
  5. Cable packaging does not include power adapters. Power adapters sold separately.
  6. Breakdown of U.S. retail packaging by weight. Adhesives, inks, and coatings are excluded from our calculations of plastic content and packaging weight.

Contacts

Erin Manago
Beats PR
emanago@apple.com

Alexis Johnson
Beats PR
alexis_n_johnson@apple.com

