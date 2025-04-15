Moveworks and Highspot Partner to Bring Content Discovery and Management Agents to the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the leading agentic AI assistant for the enterprise, announced today it has partnered with Highspot, the only GTM enablement platform, to bring an installable Highspot AI agent to the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace. This new agent will allow joint customers to accelerate sales productivity by enabling seamless content discovery and management of GTM assets through their Moveworks AI Assistant.

Available through the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace — a powerful surface for discovering and fast-tracking deployment of enterprise-ready AI agents — this new Highspot AI agent allows sellers to interact with the full gamut of GTM assets housed in Highspot. Instead of spending valuable time searching for content and toggling between tools, sales teams can ask their Moveworks AI Assistant for relevant materials, such as product decks or case studies. Moveworks also gives these teams access to Highspot Spots, centralized content hubs for specific topics and initiatives, and lets them manage sharing and permissions — all without breaking their flow of work.

Together, Moveworks and Highspot are addressing the growing demand for AI-powered agents that eliminate everyday workplace friction, making critical information readily accessible for maximized productivity.

Joint customers of Moveworks and Highspot who install the AI agent will be able to:

Discover content: Easily search across all Spots to surface the most relevant GTM assets to use or share with prospects or customers

Quickly get a comprehensive overview of what Spots are available to explore and leverage Manage access: Efficiently add team members to Spots

Efficiently add team members to Spots Maximize focus and performance: Confidently take action directly through the Moveworks AI Assistant, saving time by reducing context and tool switching

“In today’s fast-moving sales environment, sales reps need instant access to the right content — and they need it in the tools they already use,” said Bhavin Shah, co-founder and CEO of Moveworks. “With this Highspot AI agent, we’re giving sellers the ability to enable action, eliminate friction, and help every team close deals faster.”

“We’re excited to begin this partnership with Moveworks and bring Highspot content and insights into an entirely new context through the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace,” said Bhrighu Sareen, President of Product and Engineering at Highspot. “Together, we’re continuing to make it effortless for sales teams to find, share, and leverage the content that moves deals forward.”

The Highspot AI agent will be available in the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace soon, where it will join a growing roster of AI agents purpose-built to streamline how employees get work done. This latest agent reflects Moveworks’ continued investment in surfacing enterprise content and automation operations across all systems through natural language to herald the next generation of work.

Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace hosts more than 100 pre-built AI agents. Through the AI Agent Marketplace, Moveworks offers users a fast and easy way to discover and install AI agents that automate business processes to drive enterprise-wide value and enhance business process efficiency securely and at scale.

About Highspot

Highspot is the only natively built, unified platform for GTM enablement. We empower companies to define, execute, and optimize their GTM initiatives in one system, driving measurable business impact. Our platform is uniquely built to realize the full potential of AI for GTM teams. With a unified experience and analytics, Highspot delivers unmatched AI accuracy and relevance to improve productivity across your entire GTM strategy. Executing your revenue initiatives with Highspot drives consistent performance, increases sales and marketing return on investment, and grows revenue. Today, we’re transforming how a generation of businesses go to market.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI Assistant, helping businesses transform with a single platform that empowers the entire workforce. Moveworks enables organizations to boost productivity by streamlining how employees across the company find answers and automate tasks. Over 350 large enterprises and more than 5 million employees rely on Moveworks — including 10% of the Fortune 500. Customers include Hearst, Instacart, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever. Moveworks surpassed $100M ARR in September 2024 and has raised $315 million in funding at a $2.1 billion valuation from investors such as Alkeon, Bain, Iconiq, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, Sapphire, and Tiger Global. The company is based in Mountain View, CA and has offices in Austin, Bangalore, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto.

For more information, follow Moveworks on LinkedIn or visit Moveworks.com.