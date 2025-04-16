Atelerix Signs Exclusive Agreement With MineBio to Establish Distribution Channel for Non-Cryogenic Cell Preservation Solutions in China

NEWCASTLE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atelerix, a biotech company revolutionising cell preservation and biological transport with its pioneering hydrogel encapsulation technology, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with MineBio, a leading Chinese supply chain and logistics organisation. Under the terms of the agreement, MineBio will act as the sole distribution partner for Atelerix’s products in China, providing solutions to traditional cryopreservation challenges by enabling the storage and transport of temperature-sensitive biomaterials without freezing.

Atelerix’s patented hydrogels directly address cryologistic bottlenecks by physically encapsulating cells, stabilising membrane integrity, and preserving biological function during transport. Samples can remain in a ready-to-use state at ambient temperatures for up to two weeks, eliminating the built-in costs and inefficiencies of the ultra-cold chain. By simplifying logistics, the technology reduces waste and energy consumption, de-escalates shipping and handling protocols, and minimises loss in cell viability that is often seen during cryopreservation and recovery.

The Company’s solutions are optimised for a wide range of biological substances without the need for cyto-toxic or animal-derived supplements, including whole blood, primary cells, plated cell models, organoids, tissues, and viruses. The method is practical and adaptable, maximising supply chain efficiency for anyone working with live biospecimens across research, development, and diagnostics. As researchers progress candidates into the clinic and beyond, the technology enables faster, more cost-effective and consistent pharmaceutical research – particularly in highly-sensitive cell and gene workflows; providing the necessary flexibility from patient sample collection through to final product delivery.

China accounted for 37% of global clinical trials in 2024, with its biotechnology industry demonstrating a CAGR of 19.8% 2024 - 20301,2. Recognising the significant market potential, including rapid growing demand for advanced in vitro models and biomaterials, the distribution agreement with MineBio strategically positions Atelerix to support and scale within the region. The collaboration marks a milestone in the Company’s global growth strategy to expand access to its products, with the support from an established life science distributor specialising in innovative solutions for cell and gene therapy, regenerative medicine, and biologics development.

“There is a burgeoning demand for high-quality, fresh biospecimens and sophisticated in vitro models in China,” said Alastair Carrington, CEO, Atelerix. He continued: “Our exclusive distribution partnership with MineBio officially marks Atelerix's strategic entry into this market, and at an important time where the world is demanding broader access to advanced therapies – cell and gene therapies, for example. MineBio's established customer base aligns seamlessly with our product offerings, positioning us to effectively meet the needs of this dynamic market, and the hogs, myself included, look forward to visiting the region in the near future.”

Amy Zuo, General Manager, Mine Bio, commented: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Atelerix, introducing their hypothermic preservation portfolio for cells, tissues, and other biomedical samples to the Chinese market. This partnership presents a unique opportunity to expand access to much needed temperature-sensitive products, transforming the biomedical research landscape, and ultimately enabling scientists to focus on advancing ground-breaking therapies. Atelerix's commercial solutions offer a fresh, cryo-free and hassle-free logistical solution, and we look forward to a successful journey together.”