Bunge Announces Sale of its North America Corn Milling Business

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) has entered into definitive agreements to sell its North America dry corn and corn masa milling businesses to Grain Craft, one of the largest independent flour millers in the U.S. This transaction includes Bunge facilities in Danville, Illinois; Worthington, Indiana; Crete, Nebraska; Red Oak, Iowa; Muleshoe, Texas; Atchison, Kansas; and Queretaro, Mexico.

Bunge’s Co-President, Agribusiness, Julio Garros commented, “We carefully considered how this regional business fits with our long-term plans and made the strategic decision to focus on other areas of our core business that are more strongly connected to our global value chains. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our milling team and their commitment to running the business safely, and efficiently while delivering high-quality products to our customers.”

The completion of the sale is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to strengthen global food security, increase sustainability where we operate, and help communities prosper. As a world leader in the processing of oilseeds and the production and supply of specialty vegetable oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to develop tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company has its registered office in Geneva, Switzerland and its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. We have approximately 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

