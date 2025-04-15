Xceed Foodservice Group Expands Midwest and Southeast Coverage with Investments in Ritchie Marketing and Littler Brokerage

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xceed Foodservice Group (“Xceed”), a portfolio company of San Francisco Equity Partners (“SFEP”), today announced majority investments in Ritchie Marketing and Littler Brokerage, expanding the platform’s coverage markets to include Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. The investments mark Xceed’s eighth and ninth since the platform was established last year and increase Xceed’s footprint to 27 states. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The management teams at Ritchie Marketing and Littler Brokerage will continue to operate the respective businesses and have retained significant equity ownership in Xceed. “I am thrilled about this new chapter for Ritchie Marketing and the partnership with Xceed,” said Jon Ritchie, owner of Ritchie Marketing. “The partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to enhance our capabilities and expand our offerings to better serve the needs of the foodservice industry.”

“We are excited to partner with Ritchie Marketing and Littler Brokerage and to expand our presence in the U.S. Midwest and Southeast,” said Darin Pounds, CEO of Xceed. “Both teams are known across the industry for their commitment to excellence and will be terrific additions to the platform.”

Added David Mannix, Partner at SFEP, “Xceed has quickly become a differentiated broker of scale, and both Ritchie Marketing and Littler Brokerage will be highly complementary additions to the business. We look forward to bringing the collective teams together as we continue to build the premier foodservice brokerage in the industry.”

About Xceed Foodservice Group

Xceed Foodservice Group is a brokerage organization that provides sales and marketing services to food suppliers within the foodservice ecosystem. Xceed has developed extensive coverage across the U.S. West Coast, Southwest, Midwest and Southeast, and focuses on providing its clients with localized market knowledge, access and engagement to enable sustained growth in the food-away-from-home space. The platform will continue to expand its geographical reach through partnerships with best-in-class regional foodservice brokerages in complementary markets. For more information, please visit https://www.xceedfoodservicegroup.com/.

About San Francisco Equity Partners

San Francisco Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with lower middle market companies across the consumer value chain. To each of its partner companies, SFEP serves as an extension of the management team and provides both extensive operating experience and a broad network of relationships across the consumer landscape. For more information, please visit www.sfequitypartners.com.