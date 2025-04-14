Tikvah Management Calls on Quanterix to Explain the Egregious Terms of Convertible Notes Purchased from Akoya Biosciences

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tikvah Management LLC (together with its affiliates, “Tikvah” or “we”), which owns approximately 1.5% of the outstanding common shares of Quanterix Corp. (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: QTRX), today issued a statement calling on the Company to explain its most recent purchase agreement for up to $30 million in convertible notes from Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (“Akoya”) (Nasdaq: AKYA).

Tikvah’s statement follows:

“This announcement concerns us for several reasons. First, we believe Akoya’s need to obtain bridge financing serves as a significant warning sign of its financial distress. Second, we find it both unusual and coercive to Quanterix’s shareholders that this capital is being committed before a shareholder vote on the Company’s proposed merger with Akoya. Lastly, the terms of these convertible notes are significantly off market and unfair to Quanterix shareholders. Quanterix owes shareholders an explanation as to why it has put its investors in such a seemingly disadvantaged position.”

Tikvah reiterates its previous statement and continues to plan to vote AGAINST Quanterix’s proposed merger with Akoya at the upcoming Quanterix Special Meeting for shareholders. Tikvah reserves the right to change its intention should there be new developments.