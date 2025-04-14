Iveda Expands Business with Loyal Government and Infrastructure Clients in Taiwan

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA), a global leader in AI video surveillance and smart infrastructure, today announced continued momentum across its major contracts in Taiwan, demonstrating the company’s ability to drive long-term value and deepen relationships with some of the region’s most critical government and infrastructure clients. As demand for intelligent infrastructure grows, Iveda’s Taiwan-based team continues to deliver high-impact technology deployments that support national-scale operations—ensuring consistent revenue growth and reinforcing Iveda’s position as a trusted innovation partner.

“Iveda has become the trusted name for security and smart infrastructure technology in Taiwan,” said Ing-Hang Shiau, President of Iveda Taiwan. “These projects are not only large in scope—they’re built for longevity, scalability, and measurable impact. Our sustained relationships with Taiwan's key infrastructure sectors demonstrate that when reliability is essential, decision-makers repeatedly choose Iveda's technology to safeguard their most valuable assets and operations.”

Ongoing Success Across High-Impact Sectors

Iveda Taiwan reported the following updates on long-held contracts, many of which span multiple years and government entities, include:

Taiwan Stock Exchange – Iveda Taiwan has expanded their initial contract with the TSE from 2022. This past year, they’ve continued executing AI-powered upgrades to the Exchange’s surveillance, access control, and facial-recognition systems.

– Iveda Taiwan has expanded their initial contract with the TSE from 2022. This past year, they’ve continued executing AI-powered upgrades to the Exchange’s surveillance, access control, and facial-recognition systems. Taipei City Public Works Bureau – Iveda Taiwan announced that over $1 million in Taipei City construction projects were initiated in 2023. Involved cities have maintained and renewed work every year with Iveda for continued modernization of video infrastructure for city road and construction management.

– Iveda Taiwan announced that over $1 million in Taipei City construction projects were initiated in 2023. Involved cities have maintained and renewed work every year with Iveda for continued modernization of video infrastructure for city road and construction management. Taiwan Power Company (TPC) – Iveda Taiwan has continued their integration into the 30-year DREAMS renewable energy initiative, enabling remote inverter access and data routing for Taiwan’s national power grid, which expands annually.

– Iveda Taiwan has continued their integration into the 30-year DREAMS renewable energy initiative, enabling remote inverter access and data routing for Taiwan’s national power grid, which expands annually. Undisclosed Government Agency – Iveda Taiwan was awarded a $1.7 million government contract at the end of 2023, to deliver networking equipment, IPC computers, and a secure video command system across 45 locations. The team has executed that and is now preparing to scale to over 300 sites nationwide.

These long-term projects continue to drive business growth for Iveda’s Taiwan team, expanding the company’s presence across key sectors like energy, finance, transportation, and public infrastructure—making Iveda a well-known and trusted partner throughout Taiwan’s critical systems ecosystem. The continuation and expansion of these initiatives underscore Iveda’s credibility and staying power in complex, high-stakes environments. With the flexibility to scale and the expertise to execute, Iveda delivers smart technology solutions that evolve with the needs of national clients.

“We’re proud to deliver for customers who demand excellence at scale,” added David Ly, CEO and Founder of Iveda. “These enduring partnerships demonstrate our unique position at the intersection of security, AI, and critical infrastructure. With our recent IvedaAI update introducing smart auto-configuration and automatic discovery, we're not just maintaining these relationships—we're transforming how national systems evolve and scale. These contracts reflect both our technological capabilities and our unwavering commitment to building the secure, intelligent infrastructure of tomorrow.”

