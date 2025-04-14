AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Family Life Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Family Life Insurance Company (Family Life) (Houston, Texas).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Family Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Family Life was sold to JAB Holding Company s.à.r.l. (JAB). JAB is a Luxembourg private equity company. The transaction was a cash deal and closed on April 3, 2025. AM Best has placed Family Life under review with developing implications until it has had sufficient discussion with the new owners as to the direction of the company’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, profile and ERM.

