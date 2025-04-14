CDK Extends Relationship With Great Lakes Auto Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, has announced a multi-year renewal of its agreement with Great Lakes Auto Group, a minority-owned dealership group with locations in Ohio and New York. CDK will equip the group's current nine dealerships and two future locations with CDK Dealership Xperience, an open and integrated platform that transforms how dealerships sell and service cars and operate their businesses in a digital world. Additionally, Great Lakes Auto Group will utilize CDK Network Solutions to simplify dealership internet connectivity while maximizing network speed, minimizing downtime and keeping business-critical applications online.

As a long-time customer of CDK for over 20 years, Great Lakes Auto Group's newly signed agreement signifies a continued commitment to leveraging CDK's innovative solutions to enhance their dealer operations while elevating the consumer experience.

"Delivering outstanding customer service throughout the car shopping and buying journey involves understanding and anticipating our customers' needs, ensuring they feel valued and supported at every stage. Great Lakes Auto Group is dedicated to making the shopping experience enjoyable and stress-free, from the moment customers walk through our doors to when they drive away in their new vehicle," said Joey Huang, president of Great Lakes Auto Group. "Our partnership with CDK guarantees that our customers continue to receive the exceptional experience they have come to expect and appreciate."

Great Lakes Auto Group offers new and pre-owned vehicles from Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru and Toyota for customers in Liverpool, NY and throughout Ohio.

