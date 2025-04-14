Wealth.com Announces Strategic Integration With eMoney to Deliver Streamlined AI-Powered Estate and Financial Planning Capabilities for Advisors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the leading digital estate planning platform for financial advisors, today announced a strategic integration with eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. This integration will empower financial advisors on the Wealth.com platform to deliver more efficient, accurate and holistic estate and financial planning solutions to their clients. Upon launch, advisors will be able to eliminate manual data entry and ensure real-time synchronization of financial data for a more fully integrated, AI-powered wealth management experience.

“Financial advisors have long been impeded by fragmented tools and time-consuming manual processes that have historically been part of the estate and financial planning process,” said Danny Lohrfink, co-founder and chief product officer at Wealth.com. “Our integration with eMoney eliminates that friction for wealth managers and will help them to deliver more accurate and timely estate planning advice to their clients.”

With this integration, available this month, advisors can incorporate eMoney data within the Wealth.com platform to accomplish the following:

Eliminate Duplicative Data Entry : Reduce administrative burden and reclaim time by streamlining workflows across estate and financial planning platforms.

: Reduce administrative burden and reclaim time by streamlining workflows across estate and financial planning platforms. Ensure Data Consistency and Integrity : Minimize risk and error with real-time synchronization of key financial data, ensuring advisors and clients always operate from a single source of truth.

: Minimize risk and error with real-time synchronization of key financial data, ensuring advisors and clients always operate from a single source of truth. Deliver a Unified Planning Experience: From the first financial projection to the final legacy document, advisors can now guide clients through a cohesive, tech-enabled journey that builds trust and deepens engagement.

With recent market volatility, firms are increasingly turning to holistic planning as a safe haven to deliver value beyond portfolio performance. Legacy and estate planning have become essential pillars for building client trust and driving long-term retention. This strategic integration between Wealth.com and eMoney empowers firms to offer a unified estate and financial planning experience that helps advisors provide stability, clarity and enduring value in any market environment.

“We’re committed to streamlining and strengthening the financial planning process by offering powerful integrations with premier solutions that address diverse client needs,” said Luke White, group product manager at eMoney. “We’re pleased to offer this integration with Wealth.com to help our joint clients build stronger client relationships through accessible, automated and efficient estate planning.”

Wealth.com is the preferred estate planning platform for more than 800 wealth management firms, continuously increasing its capabilities to further enhance the advisor-client experience. In addition to this strategic integration, Wealth.com recently launched its Scenario Builder tool, the first all-in-one estate planning modeling tool designed to give advisors, wealth planners and estate attorneys insights into the potential impacts of various strategies on a client’s estate. With this partnership and recent innovations, Wealth.com continues to meet the increasing demand for premier estate planning services.

To learn more about Wealth.com’s advanced, end-to-end estate planning platform, please visit Wealth.com.

About wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 800+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, Wealth.com helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum. Financial advisors ranked Wealth.com as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In 2024, Wealth.com was honored by WealthManagement.com as the ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the Trust category, and CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney"), based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, is the only wealth-planning system for financial advisors that offers superior transparency, accessibility, security, and organization for everything that affects their clients' financial lives. A technology envisioned and created by advisors for advisors, eMoney's award-winning software and resources are tailored to transform the advisor's ability to implement comprehensive financial plans and prepare their clients for a secure financial future. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.