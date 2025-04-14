Outpost Awarded DAF Contract for the AFRL Rocket Cargo Vanguard Program to Advance Deployable Heat Shield Technology for Shipping Container Size Deliveries from Space

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outpost Technologies Corporation (Outpost Space), a leader in pioneering multi-ton returnable space platforms and delivering innovative and persistent capabilities to the American warfighter, has been awarded a $1.8M contract from the U.S. Space Force SPACEWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The contract, awarded through the Innovative Cargo Exoatmospheric Delivery Technology (ICED-T) Topic, funds Outpost’s Shielding Technology for Exoatmospheric Experiments and Payloads (STEEP) program.

The STEEP program will focus on developing the deployable heat shield system designed to enhance the performance and survivability of payloads reentering Earth’s atmosphere. Over the contract period, Outpost will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of advanced thermal protection solutions, culminating in the design, analysis, and testing of a subscale prototype of the system.

The Rocket Cargo Vanguard Program in partnership with USSF’s Servicing, Mobility, and Logistics office aims to revolutionize the Department of Defense’s materiel transport capabilities by leveraging commercial space transport technologies. Outpost’s STEEP program aligns with this vision by addressing critical thermal protection challenges for high-speed atmospheric reentry and supports the Rocket Cargo Vanguard and USSF’s Point-to-Point Delivery (P2D) Programs’ mission of advancing next-generation materiel transport.

“This award represents a significant milestone that enables us to accelerate the development of advanced thermal protection systems, while strengthening our nation's defense capabilities and technological advancement,” said Tyler Gulden, Director of Entry, Descent and Landing at Outpost. “Through this partnership, Outpost is positioned to lead the industry in reusable and high-performance reentry systems, directly aligning with the Air Force's mission to revolutionize rapid global logistics.”

About Outpost

Outpost Space is revolutionizing satellite technology by manufacturing autonomous space factories and pioneering 2-way space transportation for commercial manufacturing and military use. The company has developed the FerryAll and Carryall container vehicles capable of returning up to 10 tons of material from space.