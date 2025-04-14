-

Outpost Awarded DAF Contract for the AFRL Rocket Cargo Vanguard Program to Advance Deployable Heat Shield Technology for Shipping Container Size Deliveries from Space

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outpost Technologies Corporation (Outpost Space), a leader in pioneering multi-ton returnable space platforms and delivering innovative and persistent capabilities to the American warfighter, has been awarded a $1.8M contract from the U.S. Space Force SPACEWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The contract, awarded through the Innovative Cargo Exoatmospheric Delivery Technology (ICED-T) Topic, funds Outpost’s Shielding Technology for Exoatmospheric Experiments and Payloads (STEEP) program.

“Through this partnership, Outpost is positioned to lead the industry in reusable and high-performance reentry systems, directly aligning with the Air Force's mission to revolutionize rapid global logistics."

Share

The STEEP program will focus on developing the deployable heat shield system designed to enhance the performance and survivability of payloads reentering Earth’s atmosphere. Over the contract period, Outpost will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of advanced thermal protection solutions, culminating in the design, analysis, and testing of a subscale prototype of the system.

The Rocket Cargo Vanguard Program in partnership with USSF’s Servicing, Mobility, and Logistics office aims to revolutionize the Department of Defense’s materiel transport capabilities by leveraging commercial space transport technologies. Outpost’s STEEP program aligns with this vision by addressing critical thermal protection challenges for high-speed atmospheric reentry and supports the Rocket Cargo Vanguard and USSF’s Point-to-Point Delivery (P2D) Programs’ mission of advancing next-generation materiel transport.

“This award represents a significant milestone that enables us to accelerate the development of advanced thermal protection systems, while strengthening our nation's defense capabilities and technological advancement,” said Tyler Gulden, Director of Entry, Descent and Landing at Outpost. “Through this partnership, Outpost is positioned to lead the industry in reusable and high-performance reentry systems, directly aligning with the Air Force's mission to revolutionize rapid global logistics.”

About Outpost

Outpost Space is revolutionizing satellite technology by manufacturing autonomous space factories and pioneering 2-way space transportation for commercial manufacturing and military use. The company has developed the FerryAll and Carryall container vehicles capable of returning up to 10 tons of material from space.

Contacts

Media: Diane Murphy Diane@AquariusGroup.net
Marketing: Marilee Jooste marilee@outpost.space

Industry:

Outpost Technologies Corporation

Release Summary
The STEEP award helps to develop the deployable heat shield system to enhance performance and survivability of payloads reentering Earth’s atmosphere
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media: Diane Murphy Diane@AquariusGroup.net
Marketing: Marilee Jooste marilee@outpost.space

Social Media Profiles
Outpost Space
Outpost Space
More News From Outpost Technologies Corporation

Outpost Technologies (Outpost Space) Appoints Jamie Landers as Company President

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jason Dunn, Outpost Technologies’ Founder and CEO, today announced the appointment of aerospace veteran Jamie Landers as President to further the growth of Outpost Space in the national security, civil and commercial space arenas. “Outpost is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of space technology, ensuring a future where space is a true national security and commercial asset,” explained Dunn. “Jamie has the acumen to lead our team of innovators and engine...

Air Force Selects Outpost for $33.2 Million Award to Develop Scalable Earth Return Vehicle for Hypersonic Testing and Re-Entry Missions

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outpost Technologies Corporation (Outpost), pioneering multi-ton Earth return to advance development of the space economy, announced that the company is selected to receive a $33.2 million, four-year Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract from the Air Force Ventures program (AFWERX) to develop and test a scalable heat shield, payload bus and paragliding system to develop a Joint Precision Orbital Cargo (J-POC) space vehicle to support hypersonic tes...

NASA Awards Outpost a Phase 2 Ignite SBIR Contract to Advance its Cargo Return System

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outpost Technologies Corporation (“Outpost”), a sustainable space company that is spearheading a new wave of development in Earth Return and Reusable Satellites, announced that it has been awarded a Phase 2 Ignite Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract from NASA to continue development of the company’s “Cargo Ferry” in order to deliver cargo back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) and future commercial space stations in Low Ear...
Back to Newsroom