-

Peak Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

Partnership improves access to great dermatologic care

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading national provider committed to expanding access to high-quality dermatologic care, is pleased to announce its continued growth in the Denver Metropolitan area through a strategic partnership with Riley Greene, MD, and the team at Peak Dermatology.

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Greene, Peak Dermatology has earned a stellar reputation for delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care in the historic downtown Littleton district and surrounding communities. A board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Greene received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine, where he was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and honored with the James Henry Yalem Prize, recognizing him as the top medical student in dermatology. He completed his dermatology residency at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Greene shared, “We are excited to join forces with Epiphany. Their mission and values deeply resonate with our own, particularly their focus on integrity and commitment to clinical excellence.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany Dermatology, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Greene and his outstanding team to the Epiphany family. Their dedication to exceptional patient care aligns perfectly with our culture. This partnership reflects our shared goal of expanding timely access to the highest standard of skin care throughout Colorado.”

Through this collaboration, the Peak Dermatology team will gain access to a wide range of operational resources including support in areas such as managed care, compliance, marketing, human resources, clinical training, IT, and more. Epiphany will also benefit from the clinical insights and best practices shared by Dr. Greene and his team, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration across its national network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 103 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

Contacts

Ted Emmert
Chief Development Officer
Epiphany Dermatology
(512) 628-0465
temmert@epiphanydermatology.com

Gheorghe Pusta
Chief Executive Officer
Epiphany Dermatology
(512) 628-0465
gpusta@epiphanydermatology.com

Industry:

Epiphany Dermatology

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Ted Emmert
Chief Development Officer
Epiphany Dermatology
(512) 628-0465
temmert@epiphanydermatology.com

Gheorghe Pusta
Chief Executive Officer
Epiphany Dermatology
(512) 628-0465
gpusta@epiphanydermatology.com

Social Media Profiles
facebook.com/epiphanyderm
instagram.com/epiphanydermatology
More News From Epiphany Dermatology

Mark H. Lowitt, MD, LLC Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Maryland through its partnership with Mark H. Lowitt, MD, LLC. Originally founding his practice in 2005, Dr. Mark Lowitt has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the greater Baltimore, Maryland market. In addition to Dr. Lowitt, the practice provid...

West Valley Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, today announced its entry into Utah through a partnership with Dr. Jesse Jensen and his team at West Valley Dermatology, located in West Valley City. Led by Dr. Jensen since 2014, West Valley Dermatology has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional general, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology to patients in West Valley City, Utah, and nei...

Epiphany Dermatology Celebrates Opening of 100th Clinic

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology proudly announces the addition of its 100th clinic through its partnership with Town Square Dermatology in Coralville, Iowa. This milestone underscores the company’s continued dedication to expanding access to exceptional dermatologic care across the country. To celebrate reaching this significant achievement, the Epiphany team is gathering for a “One Hundred Reasons to Celebrate” reception on Wednesday, January 29th, from 5PM to 6PM at 11...
Back to Newsroom