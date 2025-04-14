Peak Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading national provider committed to expanding access to high-quality dermatologic care, is pleased to announce its continued growth in the Denver Metropolitan area through a strategic partnership with Riley Greene, MD, and the team at Peak Dermatology.

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Greene, Peak Dermatology has earned a stellar reputation for delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care in the historic downtown Littleton district and surrounding communities. A board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Greene received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine, where he was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and honored with the James Henry Yalem Prize, recognizing him as the top medical student in dermatology. He completed his dermatology residency at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Greene shared, “We are excited to join forces with Epiphany. Their mission and values deeply resonate with our own, particularly their focus on integrity and commitment to clinical excellence.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany Dermatology, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Greene and his outstanding team to the Epiphany family. Their dedication to exceptional patient care aligns perfectly with our culture. This partnership reflects our shared goal of expanding timely access to the highest standard of skin care throughout Colorado.”

Through this collaboration, the Peak Dermatology team will gain access to a wide range of operational resources including support in areas such as managed care, compliance, marketing, human resources, clinical training, IT, and more. Epiphany will also benefit from the clinical insights and best practices shared by Dr. Greene and his team, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration across its national network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 103 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.