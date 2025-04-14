Uniserve Partners with Logistics Reply to Deliver Transformation to Customers Supply Chains

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logistics Reply, a company of the Reply Group specialised in digital solutions for the supply chain, has successfully partnered with Uniserve — the UK’s leading independent provider of logistics and global trade management — to implement a cutting-edge warehouse management system (WMS) to meet the growing demand for scalability, efficiency, and real-time visibility across supply chain operations.

As the leader in logistics innovation for over 40 years, Uniserve worked with Logistics Reply to implement LEA Reply™, a cloud-native, microservices-based platform developed by Logistics Reply.

LEA Reply™ was selected for its scalability and seamless integration with Uniserve's existing infrastructure. The smooth implementation process and ongoing support have significantly enhanced operations, providing real-time inventory visibility across all sites and improving accuracy rates. Since adopting LEA Reply™, Uniserve has increased operational efficiency and laid the foundation for future growth by implementing a scalable platform designed to support business expansion, with plans to integrate advanced technologies—such as AI, inventory drones, yard management, and dock scheduling—in the future.

“We’ve not only improved operations but set the stage for future growth,” said David Barry, Director of Warehouse and Transport at Uniserve. “With LEA Reply™, we can scale operations while maintaining efficiency and accuracy.”

Simon George, Group IT Director at Uniserve, emphasised the importance of the partnership: “What’s great about Logistics Reply is that they’re not just a software vendor; they’re a true strategic partner. We’re excited to roll out more of their solutions, and we know they’ll be there to support us every step of the way.”

This collaboration exemplifies how innovative solutions can optimise logistics, setting new standards for the industry.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major European industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply, a Reply Group company, delivers transformative warehouse, store, and supply chain solutions that empower businesses to build efficient, seamlessly connected digital supply chains. By integrating the latest technologies—including artificial intelligence, robotics, wearables, and IoT—Logistics Reply enables seamless interaction between systems, partners, people, and machines. With nearly 30 years of expertise in supply chain technologies and processes, Logistics Reply guides its customers through digital transformation, ensuring rapid time-to-value and lasting operational excellence. www.logistics-reply.com.

Uniserve

Uniserve is the UK’s leading independent logistics and global trade management provider. Founded in 1984, Uniserve has established itself as a pioneer in the logistics industry and employs over 1,500 employees in the UK and Internationally. The business covers every aspect of the supply chain management ecosystem. Seamlessly, combining ocean freight, air freight, road and rail freight services with intelligent warehousing, distribution and supply chain solutions. Where Uniserve sets itself apart is their continuing investment into connected ancillary supply chain services such as customs clearance, consultancy, environmental compliance, finance, bespoke IT systems and education. Uniserve is synonymous with quality, reliability and innovation and a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading businesses.