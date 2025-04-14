Northampton Capital Partners Invests in Blueprint Data Centers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northampton Capital Partners LLC (“Northampton” or the “Firm”), an alternative asset management firm focused on infrastructure investments in the middle market targeting the energy, digital, and other critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to make a strategic investment in Blueprint Data Centers (“Blueprint” or the “Company”), an innovative developer of data centers designed with flexibility to support high-performance computing workloads.

Founded in 2023, Blueprint has quickly positioned itself as a leading next generation developer and operator of data centers in the United States. The Company has demonstrated an ability to employ creative and effective strategies to manage through today’s power-constrained data center development market and make itself the ideal partner for its customers.

Supported by Northampton’s investment, Blueprint is actively developing two data center sites with 85MW of gross capacity in the Austin, TX market that can be ready for service starting in 2026. The sites will benefit from committed utility power and support from local economic development corporations.

Scott McBride, Founding Partner at Northampton Capital Partners, said, “We are excited to work with the Blueprint team and look forward to what we believe will be a long and successful partnership. Yaerid, Samarth and the entire team have done a remarkable job to date of positioning their business and we believe there is a significant opportunity to help them accelerate their growth. We look forward to helping Blueprint reach its full potential.”

Yaerid Jacob, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint, said, “I am proud of what we have accomplished to date with respect to executing against our strategic objectives and maintaining high standards that have been effective at de-risking projects. The team at Northampton shares our vision to serve as a leader in the data center market and is committed to building a world-class business. We are looking forward to partnering with them and to this next chapter of Blueprint’s growth.”

Kirkland & Ellis is acting as counsel to Northampton.

About Northampton Capital Partners LLC

Northampton Capital Partners LLC is an alternative asset management firm with approximately $1.1 billion of assets under management focused on infrastructure investments in the middle market targeting the energy, digital, and other critical infrastructure sectors. Northampton was founded by Geoffrey Strong, John MacWilliams, Scott McBride, Don McCarthy, Andrew Kapp, and other team members, with offices in New York City and Miami. To learn more about the firm, please reach out to IRGroup@northamptonllc.com.