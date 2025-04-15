Rotunda Capital Partners Invests in Capital Machine Technologies

BETHESDA, Md. & EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”) has invested in Capital Machine Technologies, Inc. (“Capital” or “the Company”), in partnership with the existing owners and management team.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, Capital is a distributor and repair service provider of metal fabrication machinery including press brakes, robotic welders, metal cutting machinery, and other equipment to US manufacturers across the Southeast and Midwest. Capital provides its customers with comprehensive solutions including new equipment, preventative maintenance, emergency repairs, and aftermarket parts.

“Rotunda was looking to partner with a strong company that was well positioned to benefit from accelerating growth in US manufacturing. Capital hit everything we were looking for – a leader in the fabrication equipment space, a growing presence in robotics, a strong aftermarket service program, and a top tier management team that was well regarded across the industry,” said Rohit Dhake, Managing Director at Rotunda.

Dan DeBickero, Capital Founder and CEO, said, “We are excited to announce our new chapter of growth with Rotunda. We believe their partnership will help us accelerate our already strong repair and maintenance services, enter new geographies, and expand our product offering. We believe this will allow us to better serve our existing customers while rapidly expanding with new customers.” Dan DeBickero and his senior management team will continue to lead the business.

Bob Wickham, Managing Partner at Rotunda, added, “Capital has developed strong relationships with the leading OEMs in the fabrication space. We are excited to build on those existing vendor relationships while expanding the depth and breadth of Capital’s capabilities through acquisitions of distributors in adjacent geographies and manufacturing equipment types used by our customer base.”

John Fruehwirth, Managing Partner at Rotunda added, "This transaction further exemplifies Rotunda’s thematic approach to partnering with founder and family-owned businesses in one of our core sectors of industrial distribution. We are excited to partner with the Capital team to further hasten their already long history of growth."

The Rotunda team includes Bob Wickham, John Fruehwirth, Rohit Dhake, Keith Cotter, and Alex Lavery. Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal advisor to Rotunda on this transaction. Financing was provided by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors.

About Capital Machine Technologies, Inc.

Capital Machine Technologies, Inc. (“Capital”) as established in 1984, in Tampa, FL, and founded on the principle of helping clients produce quality metal fabrication machines and robotic welding machines in the competitive metal fabrication industry. Capital’s operations progressively expanded to service the entire south with additional showrooms in Atlanta, GA, and Dallas, TX. Capital’s distribution and service area span 16 states including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Kentucky. For more information, visit us online at https://capitalmachine.com/.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial, business & residential services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.