General Assembly, Baylor University and McLennan Community College Launch Training Programs to Close Tech Skills Gap in Texas and US

WACO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baylor University and McLennan Community College (MCC) announced they will offer two new General Assembly training programs to learners interested in launching or growing tech career skills as part of their collaboration to close the cybersecurity talent gap in Texas and across the country.

“We’re facing a skills crisis in the US, and it’s critical that universities and colleges play a role in creating alternative pathways to obtain those skills,” said Rafael Castenada, VP of government partnerships at General Assembly. “These programs combine the benefits of traditional academic education with workforce readiness and the chance to develop in-demand tech skills.”

The Python Programming Short Course is a seven-week course with live sessions twice a week, along with self-paced learning that can be completed on students’ own schedules. Participants will have the opportunity to earn the PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification (Exam PCEP-30-0x), and gain the skills necessary to launch a high-growth career in software engineering.

The IT Basics Short Course will be a 12-week program, consisting of one weekly live session and asynchronous learning. The course is designed to help participants prepare to take the CompTIA – CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1101) and Core 2 (220-1102) exams to become A+ certified. A strong foundation in computer technology and professional skills will equip learners for a future career in IT support and administration.

“Digital and cyber-related skills are necessary for the next generation workforce to effectively compete for jobs in the marketplace, and we are excited to offer these programs jointly in the greater Waco community,” said Jeremy Vickers, Ph.D, associate vice president of innovation & economic development at Baylor University. “We see cybersecurity as a critical field for American competitiveness and for our community’s resilience.”

“Part of the MCC vision is to impact the community and develop resources to fund success,” said Jeremy McCormick, Ed.D., program director and computer information systems professor at MCC. “This collaboration is a win-win and supports this vision. As partners, we will utilize all our assets to develop talent and reduce the cybersecurity workforce gap.”

General Assembly will partner with Baylor University and MCC on the course design, and manage admissions, program onboarding and post-program evaluation.

To learn more and apply, click here.

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA) is the leading talent and upskilling community that helps individuals and businesses acquire the real skills required to succeed in an increasingly complex technological era. Founded in 2011 to make tech-centric jobs accessible to anyone and meet the demand of fast-growing tech companies, GA evolved into a center of excellence in training people from all backgrounds to upgrade their practical knowledge of tech skills now required in every company and in any role. With a global presence, hands-on instruction, and a passionate alumni community, GA gives learners 360-degree support as they take the next step in their career journey. As part of the Adecco Group and partner of premier talent solutions provider LHH, GA matches the right talent to business needs. All day, every day: GA puts real skills to work.

About Baylor University

Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked Research 1 institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 20,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions. Learn more about Baylor University at www.baylor.edu.

About McLennan Community College

The mission of McLennan Community College in Waco (est. 1965) is to educate students while improving and enriching lives in McLennan and Falls counties. With approximately 8,000 students per semester, McLennan offers over 140 degrees, certificates, and occupational skills awards at an affordable price with flexible class schedules on a beautiful 275-acre campus adjacent to Cameron Park and the Bosque River. The College is home of the Highlanders – a nationally recognized athletic program with a tradition of success and honor in competition and in the classroom.