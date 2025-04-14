DoubleVerify Expands Its AI-Powered Brand Safety & Suitability Offering for TikTok to Include Pre-Bid Video Controls

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of pre-bid video exclusion lists for TikTok—expanding the company’s footprint of trusted, independent brand suitability and media performance tools on the platform. This release will allow advertisers to proactively avoid content they deem objectionable before their ads are served, maximizing media quality, campaign performance and advertising ROI.

“We’re excited to launch DV’s pre-bid video controls on TikTok, empowering advertisers to enhance both the impact and quality of their campaigns,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Powered by DV’s industry-leading, AI-driven classification technology, this solution helps advertisers ensure that ads appear in environments that align with their brand settings—driving stronger engagement, maximizing ad performance, and instilling greater confidence in their digital investments.”

With this release, advertisers will benefit from:

Comprehensive Coverage: Combine DV’s pre-bid controls with post-bid reporting to ensure end-to-end campaign measurement and optimization.

Combine DV’s pre-bid controls with post-bid reporting to ensure end-to-end campaign measurement and optimization. Operational Efficiency: Benefit from pre-bid activation that requires no manual upkeep and auto-refreshes in near real-time, ensuring seamless, always-on protection.

Benefit from pre-bid activation that requires no manual upkeep and auto-refreshes in near real-time, ensuring seamless, always-on protection. Enhanced Performance: Ensure ads do not appear next to objectionable content, reducing media waste and maximizing advertising ROI.

DV’s solution is powered by its proprietary, AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence™ classification engine. DV analyzes video, image, audio, and text elements to deliver superior content classifications at scale. Its innovative key frame extraction method is a smarter and faster way to analyze video content. Instead of examining each video frame, which can be repetitive and time-consuming, key frame extraction focuses only on the most important moments where changes happen. This streamlined approach uses less computing power and reduces environmental impact––ensuring an efficient, quicker, and more accurate analysis of campaigns, without sacrificing quality or precision.

DV’s automated pre-bid video controls and reporting insights are activated through DV Pinnacle®, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, enabling advertisers to monitor and optimize their TikTok ad campaigns.

Additionally, DV is enhancing its TikTok dashboard in DV Pinnacle®, equipping brands with greater transparency into ad delivery and deeper insights for campaign optimization. Launching in the coming months, these updates will introduce top-level pre-bid filtering, enabling brands to analyze reporting specifically for campaigns with pre-bid controls, along with content previews for flagged incidents—empowering advertisers with more actionable intelligence.

