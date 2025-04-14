Urban Standard Capital Expands Partnership with GCM Grosvenor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Standard Capital (“Urban Standard”), a leading institutional real estate investment firm, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider. The partnership, structured as a $135 million joint venture, will enable Urban Standard to originate over $1 billion in loans and further reinforce its position as a premier real estate finance solutions provider across the United States.

GCM Grosvenor has been a strategic partner of Urban Standard for over two years. After committing $50 million in 2023, the firm is now nearly doubling its investment, committing capital through GCM Grosvenor-managed investment vehicles to support Urban Standard’s expanding lending platform. The expansion underscores GCM Grosvenor’s rigorous investment approach and is a testament to the strength of the relationship between the two firms.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with GCM Grosvenor as one of our valued capital partners," said Seth Weissman, Founder and Managing Partner of Urban Standard Capital. "Middle-market real estate credit and structured equity can provide investors with a compelling opportunity to earn equity-like returns with a credit-level risk profile. It is a privilege to deploy capital in partnership with GCM Grosvenor and its investors.”

Charlie Brosens, Partner at Urban Standard Capital, added, “GCM Grosvenor’s expanded partnership reinforces their confidence in our value proposition, investment approach, team and execution capabilities. Our extensive experience as real estate owners coupled with our ability to be nimble and provide creative and flexible financing solutions across the capital structure uniquely positions us as a go-to capital partner.”

“Urban Standard Capital is uniquely positioned to capture the compelling flow of middle market loan originations,” said Peter Braffman, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor. “As traditional lenders pull back due to regulatory pressures and balance sheet constraints, Urban Standard fills a critical gap, providing flexible, high-quality capital solutions to a loyal base of repeat borrowers and establishing itself as a leader in this niche.”

“We’ve worked with Seth and the Urban Standard Capital team for several years and are confident in the value they bring to the market,” said Danielle Even, Executive Director at GCM Grosvenor. “Their strong borrower relationships, access to off-market opportunities, and ability to structure complex transactions make them a highly capable partner in today’s lending environment.”

Urban Standard specializes in structuring bespoke lending solutions, including construction loans, bridge financing, and ground-up developments. The firm has also become a leading lender in the niche single-family luxury market, where it has built a reputation for financing high-end residential projects in high-barrier-to-entry, supply-constrained, deep demand-driven markets. With approximately $400 million in executed term sheets currently outstanding, the firm continues to scale its lending platform to meet growing market demand.

About Urban Standard Capital

Urban Standard Capital is a real estate investment firm with a focus on ground-up development, property renovations, and short-term financing solutions. The firm’s expertise as both an investor and a lender allow it to underwrite and deploy capital with deep market insight. Urban Standard Capital is dedicated to providing bespoke financing solutions while transforming properties into high-value real estate assets and invests on behalf of foundations, pension funds, insurance companies and family offices. For more information, please visit: uscnyc.com.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, please visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

No assurance can be given that any investment will achieve its objectives or avoid losses.