Union: Is Tearmann House Ready to Lock out Employees Over Access to Board of Directors?

NEW GLASGOW, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last week, workers from Tearmann House, a women’s shelter in New Glasgow, represented by Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4459 met with their employer for conciliation following a positive strike vote, with 90% voting in favour of job action. The bargaining teams were able to come to an agreement on all items, including monetary, except one: employee access to the Board of Directors.

“Negotiators on behalf of Tearmann House are insistent that all mention of the Board of Directors be removed from our new collective agreement,” explained CUPE 4459 President Patricia Perry. “This change would mean we, as workers and advocates, could be prevented from having a say in Board decisions made about our workplace, and no longer be able to provide context and a unique perspective as staff on the frontline.”

Currently, the collective agreement allows for the union to have a seat on the Board of Directors, as well as joint grievance and complaint processes that involve both the union and Board of Directors. The removal of the Board of Directors from these three policies is the only remaining proposal preventing the finalization of a tentative agreement.

“Last Monday, we held a strike vote, hoping to show Tearmann House and its Board of Directors how serious we are about maintaining the voice that staff have had for 40 years, which has empowered us to advocate for the women and children who access Tearmann House services, and speak directly about their needs to the Board,” continued Perry. “However, by the end of conciliation, they refused to budge on this concession.”

The conciliation officer will file a final report indicating that an impasse has been reached between Tearmann House and CUPE 4459 which begins a mandatory fourteen day cooling off period which could culminate in a strike or lock out if a tentative agreement can’t be reached in that time.

“It seems Tearmann House is ready to lock out their own workers simply because they want to change how workers interact with the Board of Directors,” said CUPE National Representative Kim Cail. “We agreed on wages and even pensions, but when it comes to maintaining contact with their own employees, they’re unwilling to bend.”

“Our job is to advocate for those whose voices are ignored or silenced, but when it comes to advocating for ourselves, our employer seems to think that shouldn’t be allowed,” finished Perry.

