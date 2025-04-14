AI-Powered Converged Network and Security for Smart Manufacturing: Genians and Ramen Partner Up

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genians, a proven innovator in Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Ramen Inc., a leader in AI-powered Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an AI-powered converged network and security platform. The solution is designed to provide reliable, secure connectivity across both traditional (carpeted) enterprise spaces and industrial (uncarpeted) environments.

This partnership addresses the increasing complexity of IT, OT, and cloud environments, where fragmented tools fall short in delivering the agility, visibility, and automation needed for secure and connected operations.

Aligning Networking and Security for the Modern Enterprise

Genians and Ramen will deliver a future-ready solution that provides end-to-end network lifecycle management—from design to deployment—along with real-time visibility, automated policy enforcement and remediation, and scalable Zero Trust architecture, all powered by AI.

Key features of the converged platform include:

Zero Downtime by Design: By combining Genians’ non-disruptive sensing and enforcement with Ramen’s AI-based orchestration, the joint solution ensures uninterrupted business operations while maintaining robust security.

AI-Driven Analytics and Contextual Intelligence Sharing: Integrating Ramen's AI analytics engine with Genians' Device Platform Intelligence, the platform delivers actionable insights that optimize both performance and security across the enterprise.

AI-Powered Secure Wireless Infrastructure: Supporting Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, Private 4G/5G, and mmWave, the platform provides secure connectivity that is scalable for growth and sustainable for evolving enterprise needs—all managed through intelligent automation.

Dynamic Segmentation and Multi-Layered Enforcement: Business-critical assets are dynamically segmented and protected using behavior-driven analytics and layered policy enforcement, enabling real-time Zero Trust control and automated remediation of non-compliant devices.

Agentless AI-Based Monitoring: The platform continuously discovers and fingerprints all connected devices—without requiring endpoint agents—ensuring full-spectrum visibility across evolving environments.

Automated Compliance and Self-Healing Operations: AI-driven agents autonomously resolve issues, streamline audit preparation, and ensure compliance with ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR—helping enterprises reduce support costs by up to 90%.

Built for IT, SecOps, and OT Environments

This collaboration is designed to support modern enterprise environments—from corporate campuses to industrial sites such as factories, warehouses, and remote locations. With conversational AI interfaces, IT and security teams gain the ability to act quickly and decisively—without added complexity or delay.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in converging network services with cybersecurity,” said Prashant Kumar, COO of Ramen Inc. “Together, we’re enabling enterprises to simplify operations while strengthening security.”

“For more than two decades, Genians has supported over 5,000 enterprises as they’ve evolved from IT to OT and beyond,” said Kyeyeon Kim, CTO of Genians. “This collaboration allows us to accelerate that evolution—helping organizations adopt AI-driven networking and Zero Trust security in tandem.”

Meet Us at RSAC 2025

The joint solution will be showcased at RSA Conference 2025, South Expo Booth #342.

Visit us to experience a live demo and engage directly with the Ramen and Genians teams to explore how AI-powered networking and Zero Trust security come together in a single, converged platform.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) is a leading provider of NAC-driven ZTNA solutions that deliver a fundamental cybersecurity platform. By leveraging Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Genians empowers organizations to establish a trusted path for secure access across all connected devices. Since its inception in 2005, Genians has served over 5,000 customers spanning diverse industries and organizational sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, military installations, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Committed to fostering a stronger security culture globally, Genians collaborates with industry leaders and communities worldwide.

About Ramen Inc.

Ramen Inc. is redefining enterprise connectivity with its pioneering Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, designed for the evolving needs of the modern, uncarpeted enterprise. Offering a unified, wireless-transport-agnostic infrastructure that integrates Wi-Fi 6/7, private cellular (4G/5G, CBRS), and 5G mmWave, Ramen delivers always-on, secure, and scalable networking—indoors and outdoors, at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.