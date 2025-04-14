FirstLine Road Solutions Partners with Eaton Road Solutions to Expand into Texas and Enhance Geographic Position in Idaho

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstLine Road Solutions (“FirstLine” or the “Company”), a market leading road solutions provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with Eaton Towing & Recovery (“Eaton”). This strategic partnership expands FirstLine’s geographic presence into Texas and further strengthens its presence in Idaho.

Eaton, based in Midland, Texas, and Idaho Falls, Idaho, is a leading provider of comprehensive towing, recovery, and transportation solutions. Founded in 1947, Eaton has established itself as a market leader with a fleet of over 50 vehicles serving six strategic locations, including Midland, Idaho Falls, Boise, Chubbuck, Island Park, and Twin Falls. “The Eaton partnership represents another crucial milestone in FirstLine’s growth story. We are now able to service our customers in six different states and over 60 locations. Eaton’s long-standing reputation and values align with FirstLine’s culture and vision,” said Tony G. Plut, CEO of FirstLine Road Solutions.

The current Eaton management team will continue to lead the operations of the Company.

About FirstLine Road Solutions:

FirstLine Road Solutions is actively building the industry-leading towing, transport, recovery, and environmental remediation organization by uniting top-tier providers across the Western United States. With a seamless regional presence, FirstLine offers comprehensive services to a diverse client base, including commercial fleet operators, municipalities, state highway patrols, property managers, and retail customers. Emphasizing expertise, safety, and customer-centric service, FirstLine has solidified its position as the employer and partner of choice, delivering timely, dependable, and stress-free solutions.