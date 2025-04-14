Everbridge Enhances Race-Day Safety for the 129th Running of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, is proud to continue its long-standing collaboration with the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) for the 129th running of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America. On Monday, April 21, 2025, as 30,000 runners take on the historic 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston, Everbridge will once again play a critical role in ensuring fast, accurate communication and clear direction for race officials, volunteers, and staff throughout race day.

As one of the most renowned endurance races in the world, the Boston Marathon requires a seamless, high-level operational strategy to keep participants and the surrounding community safe. The Everbridge platform will support race-day situational awareness by delivering rapid, decisive updates on weather conditions, logistical changes, security alerts, and emergency notifications. Messages will be distributed via SMS, the Everbridge mobile app, and other secure communication channels, helping teams respond swiftly to evolving conditions.

“Each year, the Boston Marathon brings together athletes, volunteers, and spectators from around the world, and our top priority is to ensure a safe and successful event for everyone,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association. “For the past seven years and counting, partnering with Everbridge has allowed us to provide real-time, accurate information to those who need it most, keeping everyone informed and connected throughout race day.”

“The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most iconic races, with a legacy of resilience, community, and excellence,” said Dave Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “We are proud to continue our enduring partnership with the B.A.A., equipping race officials and volunteers with real-time, actionable communication to help ensure a safe and seamless experience for all involved. It is an honor to contribute to the success of an event that holds such deep significance for athletes, spectators, and the city of Boston.”

The B.A.A.’s Race Operations Center will leverage Everbridge technology to streamline communication, enhance emergency response, and improve coordination between security teams, medical personnel, and volunteers stationed along the course. This ongoing collaboration highlights the shared commitment between Everbridge and the B.A.A. to prioritize safety, ensure smooth logistics, and deliver an exceptional experience for runners and supporters alike.

About the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.)

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The economic impact of the 2024 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America produced $509 million in state and local economic activity. The 129th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 21, 2025. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

About Everbridge

Everbridge empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.