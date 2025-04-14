Atlantic Constructors (ACI) Joins TriplePoint MEP

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriplePoint MEP ("TriplePoint" or the “Company”), one of the nation's leading mechanical service providers to commercial, industrial and institutional markets, is pleased to announce the addition of Atlantic Constructors, Inc. (“ACI”) to the TriplePoint family. Based in Richmond, Virginia, ACI is a major heavy mechanical and industrial services provider with five locations in Virgina and North Carolina.

ACI's capabilities range from HVAC and industrial service to heavy fabrication for the most advanced mechanical projects in its region, including substantial data center work.

ACI Founder Art Hungerford started ACI’s predecessor entities in the 1980s. Since then, ACI has grown to over 1,200 employees. ACI’s capabilities range from HVAC and industrial service to heavy fabrication for the most advanced mechanical projects in its region, including substantial data center work. The Company has over 300,000 sq. ft. of dedicated fabrication space allowing it to complete large-scale, complex modular components in a controlled off-site environment for its customers. ACI will add significant reach and expertise to TriplePoint’s footprint.

About TriplePoint

With the addition of ACI, TriplePoint expects to come in at over $1 billion in pro forma revenue for 2025. It is one of the 10 largest providers of mechanical services in the United States, with principal operations in Texas, Ohio, Kansas, North Carolina and Virginia, operating under the following brands: Polk Mechanical, TP Mechanical, Temp-Con, Commercial Air Systems, Professional Air Systems and Atlantic Constructors. TriplePoint offers a wide range of services across mechanical, electrical, and plumbing trades for the commercial, industrial and institutional markets with an emphasis on agility, innovation, and technical capability. The Company has an impressive track record of performance while maintaining adherence to core values around customer service, employee safety and engagement and community partnership.

TriplePoint is eager to continue its strong growth trajectory through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Additional information may be found at: www.triplepointmep.com.