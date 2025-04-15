Tetra Tech Awarded Contract for Major Wastewater Treatment Modernization Program in Massachusetts

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the City of Gloucester, Massachusetts, awarded the Company an $8 million contract to provide engineering design and technical services for a major wastewater treatment modernization program.

Tetra Tech engineers and technical specialists will design advanced wastewater treatment solutions to modernize Gloucester’s aging Water Pollution Control Facility, one of the last primary treatment plants in the United States. Under the first phase of this project our teams will provide planning, engineering, and permitting services to integrate secondary treatment into the facility.

Tetra Tech’s innovative alternative design concept for this $100 million modernization project minimizes disruptions to plant operations, positions the City to adapt to future capacity needs and regulatory requirements, reduces energy consumption and costs, and features resiliency measures for flood protection.

“Tetra Tech is pleased to use our Leading with Science® approach to support the City of Gloucester in transforming its wastewater treatment facility,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to the City of Gloucester, supporting critical infrastructure and protecting water quality in the Massachusetts Bay estuary.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

