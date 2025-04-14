Accenture Invests in GoUpscale to Reinvent Digital Content and Engagement in Wealth Management

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made an investment, through Accenture Ventures, in GoUpscale, a content engagement technology company that helps wealth management companies across Asia reinvent client engagement strategies and elevate digital communications.

Wealth management is evolving, and today’s clients expect more than static reports and generic financial updates. According to recent research by Accenture, wealth management firms in Asia aim to double their assets under management (AUM) to nearly US$260 trillion by 2026. These firms expect relationship management employees to drive 95% of that growth. Consequently, relevant and invigorating client experiences, particularly through digital channels, are becoming vital for business growth.

GoUpscale’s AI-powered technology transforms traditional material creation and delivery—such as brochures, fact sheets and market insight reports—into interactive, digital-first experiences that capture attention, command engagement, and deepen client relationships.

"Engagement through virtual touchpoints is key for an increasingly connected, digitally native client base. With relationship managers remaining one of the most important channels for clients, firms need to scale human touch without scaling cost. The investment content solution from GoUpscale empowers relationship managers to deliver personalized content that transforms everyday interactions into meaningful moments of connection and value," said David Wilson, who leads Accenture's wealth management practice in Asia.

“The content landscape for wealth management firms is evolving quickly, and our technology is helping them stay ahead of this transformation. The investment from Accenture will allow us to further scale our AI capabilities, refine our platform, and bring our solutions to more firms seeking to enhance their client engagement strategies,” said Dominic Gamble, CEO and co-founder, GoUpscale.

Working alongside Accenture, this investment and collaboration will help GoUpscale to expand into new markets and take advantage of Accenture’s generative AI expertise, industry experience and data assets. The two companies will help wealth management firms create relevant, personalized communications and meaningful client experiences. Accenture’s research also found that this targeted, accessible content could bring in as much as a 6–8% annual increase in revenue for wealth management companies, worth tens of millions of dollars.

“The pervasiveness of generative AI is inspiring new ideas and possibilities in creating and delivering content in a format that customers prefer,” said Tom Lounibos, global lead, Accenture Ventures. "Clients expect seamless, digital interactions and GoUpscale's technology has the potential to revolutionize how wealth managers share the insights that build trust and value."

GoUpscale will also join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 801,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About GoUpscale

GoUpscale is a content engagement technology business for the wealth and asset management industry. Founded in Singapore by industry veteran Dominic Gamble and personalisation technologist Ben Backx in 2021, GoUpscale has over 50 organisation clients across Southeast Asia, Europe and North America. With content being the blood flow of today’s digital era, GoUpscale’s modular software solutions address challenges in the industry with outdated content formats and distribution, via three innovative solutions that incorporate AI and GenAI to bring organisations cutting edge technology that have demonstrated significant sales activity, productivity and revenue gains.

