SoundRidge Private Wealth Debuts in NYC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veteran advisors Noah Doyle and Charles Princiotto, previously operating as Battery Park Financial Partners at Janney Montgomery Scott and recently named as one of the 2025 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams1, are pleased to announce the launch of SoundRidge Private Wealth, a Manhattan-based financial advisory practice. The team joins FiNet with approximately $380 million in client assets as of May 31, 2024, embracing the platform’s independent model to offer personalized, high-touch service to its clients.

“The launch of SoundRidge Private Wealth is a defining moment in our journey as advisors. We believe it allows us to deepen our commitment to delivering highly personalized, independent advice with the freedom to do what’s best for each client,” said Noah Doyle, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundRidge Private Wealth. “Affiliating with FiNet gives us access to top-tier resources while preserving the flexibility and service our clients value most and have come to know and expect from us over the years.”

Doyle brings deep experience in wealth management and leadership and is committed to strategic, client-centered planning. In his free time, Noah volunteers as Secretary and Founder of the North Fork TV Festival, a nonprofit celebration of independent television held annually in Greenport, NY. A graduate of Cornell University, Doyle also holds a Juris Doctor (not practicing) from Brooklyn Law School and lives on Manhattan’s Upper East Side with his wife and two daughters.

Charles Princiotto, President and Co-Founder at SoundRidge Private Wealth, is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional and Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®). He also co-founded the Kids Dream Big Foundation; a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from DeSales University, and resides in Ridgewood, NJ with his wife and son.

The duo’s professional journey spans several decades across various respected financial advisory firms, including time working together at Morgan Stanley, where they built the foundation of their collaborative approach. They later led Doyle & Associates at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management before founding Battery Park Financial Partners. Their career has been defined by a consistent commitment to delivering tailored strategies for long-term financial success on behalf of their clients.

SoundRidge Private Wealth offers bespoke and comprehensive wealth planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and professionals in entertainment and sports. By affiliating with FiNet, SoundRidge is able to leverage its robust infrastructure while preserving the autonomy to customize client service.

“We are thrilled to bring our shared passion for wealth planning and personalized client service to this new endeavor. SoundRidge represents the culmination of years of collaboration and a vision for creating lasting value for our clients,” added Charles Princiotto.

About SoundRidge Private Wealth

SoundRidge Private Wealth takes a comprehensive approach to wealth planning and investment management. By harmonizing wealth with life’s goals, the practice helps empower clients to pursue their passions while building enduring financial stability. With services tailored to high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and professionals in entertainment and sports, SoundRidge integrates tax strategies, estate planning strategies, and investment advice to help ensure every facet of a client’s financial life works seamlessly. By affiliating with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, SoundRidge Private Wealth gains the resources and platform to offer clients bespoke financial solutions while maintaining the independence that allows them to tailor services to individual client needs. For more information, visit www.soundridgepw.com.

About the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN.

