D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to cQuant.io on its Sale to Zema Global

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to cQuant.io, a provider of analytics solutions for the energy & commodities sectors, in its sale to Zema Global, a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions for the energy, commodities, and financial sectors and portfolio company of FTV Capital.

Founded in 2015 in Boulder, CO by David Leevan, cQuant.io powers quantitative analytics use cases to enable companies to make better decisions in the face of complex decision-making environments. Specializing in Total Portfolio Analysis, cQuant.io’s cloud-native solution simulates all risk factors, forecasts portfolio performance, and drives ultimate strategy optimization. cQuant.io is trusted by clients across the globe spanning the utility, IPP, trader, and renewable developer sectors.

“The combination of cQuant.io with Zema Global will be a gamechanger for the energy and commodities ecosystem,” said Greg Thomas, Managing Director, Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson. “We’re excited for David and the combined team as they become the clear market leader in data-driven insights in their markets.”

The acquisition will also enable both cQuant.io’s and Zema Global’s customers to make faster, more accurate decisions in highly complex and volatile markets. The businesses are complementary, with each providing high performance, cloud-native platforms now capable of spanning the full spectrum of data ingestion, valuation, forecasting, and portfolio optimization.

“cQuant.io’s acquisition by Zema Global creates the most modern, powerful data and analytics solution in the energy and commodities market,” added Leevan, CEO of cQuant.io. “The team at D.A. Davidson provided critical, strategic advice, senior-level attention and domain depth from our earliest meeting through close. We are thankful for our partnership with their team and believe their industry expertise and process execution played a critical role in our success.”

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson's Technology Investment Banking practice, which has completed 125+ transactions representing approximately $22 billion in value since 2020. D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice has coverage of software, financial technology, tech-enabled services and communications technology.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Financial Institutions, and Technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.