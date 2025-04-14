-

AEVEX Showcases Mako Lite USV Demos and Static Displays at SOF Week 2025

Introducing the AEVEX Mako Lite USV – a cutting-edge unmanned surface vessel designed for agile, reliable, and cost-effective maritime operations. The Mako Lite delivers powerful ISR capabilities, autonomous navigation, and rapid deployment in a compact platform. Engineered for versatility across coastal, river, and open-water missions, it’s the ideal solution for modern naval, security, and surveillance needs. See the future of maritime unmanned systems in action – only from AEVEX.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEVEX Aerospace will spotlight the cutting-edge capabilities of its Mako Lite Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) during SOF Week 2025 with live demonstrations and static displays designed to immerse attendees in the future of maritime autonomy. Building on its global operational success, Mako Lite brings next-gen speed, agility, and stealth to the surface domain—delivering precision ISR, logistics, and mission-critical payload deployment in the most demanding environments.

The Mako Lite USV represents a leap forward in fully autonomous maritime technology, designed to support a wide range of naval missions including delivery of kinetic payloads, logistics support, and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) tasks.

Accompanying the showcase is a powerful new video that captures the spirit of the platform: “In waters of uncertainty, clarity has a name: Mako Lite.” With autonomous precision, speeds exceeding 50 knots, and unmatched mission versatility, Mako Lite empowers special operations forces with the tools to dominate dynamic maritime challenges—from perimeter control and early warning to spoofing and search-and-rescue. Visit AEVEX at SOF Week 2025 to see why Mako Lite is redefining maritime tactical superiority.

About AEVEX Aerospace:

AEVEX Aerospace supports U.S. and partner nation security objectives by providing full-spectrum aviation and technology-based solutions. In addition to specializing in globally deployed Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and services, the company’s expanded capabilities include a wide variety of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), a combat-proven portfolio of loitering munitions, and a family of multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV). These additions complement AEVEX’s offerings in custom design & engineering, manned/unmanned aircraft modification & certification, sensor integration & sustainment, and other fielded solutions, including advanced intelligence analysis and tailored mission-system tools. AEVEX is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with other major locations in Florida, Ohio, and Virginia. Learn more by visiting https://aevex.com/.

Press Contact:
Matt Gunn
Director of Marketing
mgunn@aevex.com

