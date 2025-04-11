-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CROSS 2025-H3 Mortgage Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to ten classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from CROSS 2025-H3 Mortgage Trust, an RMBS transaction issued under the CROSS shelf, where Hildene in affiliation with CrossCountry Mortgage and CrossCountry Capital sponsored the transaction. The $413.4 million transaction is collateralized by a pool of 830 residential mortgages originated by CCM, including a meaningful concentration of collateral that KBRA considers to be “non-prime”, with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 85.2% and 14.8% of the pool, respectively.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Armine Karajyan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Abou Traore, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1258
abou.traore@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

