LogProstyle Inc. Establishes a New Hotel Management Entity in United Arab Emirates

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogProstyle Inc. (the “Company”, or “LogProstyle”), headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Association (MoA) with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on April 5, 2025. This agreement establishes a new entity, “Logprostyle Inc For Hotel Management CO. L.L.C S.O.C” (LogProstyle Dubai). This strategic expansion into the United Arab Emirates represents a major milestone in the Company’s growth strategy, aimed at broadening its hotel management initiatives and bringing authentic Japanese hospitality to international markets.

Located in one of the world’s most dynamic tourism and business hubs, LogProstyle’s Dubai entity will provide a comprehensive range of hotel management services under the Company’s world-class "Machinaka Ryokan" brand, known for seamlessly blending traditional Japanese hospitality with modern urban living experiences.

“Dubai is a global leader in innovation, connectivity and tourism excellence,” said Mr. Yasuyuki Nozawa, Representative Director, President and CEO at LogProstyle Inc. ”Establishing a presence there enables us to bring our unique hospitality philosophy to a new audience, while also positioning LogProstyle as a key contributor to the region’s thriving tourism and hospitality landscape.”

Under the leadership of Director and Executive Vice President, Mr. Taiji Ito, LogProstyle’s Dubai entity will focus on hotel management by leveraging the fusion of Japanese culture with Dubai’s state of the art infrastructure and pro-business environment. LogProstyle has a proven track record as a renowned hotel operator, and the expansion into Dubai aligns with the Company’s strategy to accelerate its global expansion in prime real estate locations through innovative, locally tailored hospitality solutions.

About LogProstyle Dubai

Company Name:LogProstyle Inc For Hotel Management CO. L.L.C S.O.C

Location: Dubai, UAE

Date of Establishment: April 5, 2025

Object of the Company: Hotel Management and Operation

Capital: DHS 1,000,000

Representatives: Yasuyuki Nozawa (Owner), Taiji Ito (Manager)

About LogProstyle Inc.

LogProstyle Inc. is a company that operates mainly in hotel management, food and beverage, and real estate development in Japan. With the philosophy of always providing new value to customers, the company provides innovative services that go beyond the boundaries of the industry.