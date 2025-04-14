Next Gen Video 3.5x More Likely To Make Someone Become or Remain a Customer, Study Finds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new study of 2,510 adults in the U.S. and U.K. reveals 78% of consumers want brands to use video more, but brands are falling short.

93% of Gen Z want personalized and interactive video from brands, and 51% get upset when communications are generic, according to the 2025 State of Video Technology report. Share

The fourth annual State of Video Technology report released today also shows very high demand for next generation video, including videos that are personalized, interactive and AI-generated. This preference for next gen video is strongest among younger, higher income and digital-first consumers.

Top takeaways from the study:

Brands aren’t using video nearly enough in customer communications. Nearly 8 out of 10 consumers want more video, and more than 4 out of 10 say they never get videos from brands they do business with. This shows a clear video gap that brands need to fill to meet consumer expectations.

Nearly consumers want more video, and more than say they never get videos from brands they do business with. This shows a clear video gap that brands need to fill to meet consumer expectations. Personalized video drives loyalty. As in past years, personalized video is 4x more likely to make someone feel valued by a brand and 3.5x more likely to make them become or remain a customer.

As in past years, personalized video is more likely to make someone feel valued by a brand and more likely to make them become or remain a customer. People punish brands when they don’t personalize. A sizable 44% of all consumers report that they get upset when communications are generic. This jumps to 51% for Gen Z — 80% of whom also want communications to be more personalized in the future.

A sizable of all consumers report that they get upset when communications are generic. This jumps to for Gen Z — of whom also want communications to be more personalized in the future. Consumers want AI videos from brands , especially when it makes things easy on them. They’re 2x more likely to want an AI video generated from a document rather than the document itself.

, especially when it makes things easy on them. They’re more likely to want an AI video generated from a document rather than the document itself. Gen Z, high earners and digital-first consumers demand video innovation. Younger consumers, high earners and those more comfortable with digital tech are the most interested in next gen video. Gen Z leads the curve with a staggering 93% wanting personalized and interactive videos from brands. Right behind them are high earners (86%-88%) and digital-first consumers (85%-86%).

“The message from consumers is loud and clear: They expect brands to adopt next generation video solutions and will punish those who don't,” said Yotam Ben Ami, Idomoo CMO. “This is especially true for key demos like Gen Z, millennials, high earners and digital-first consumers, who consistently show higher expectations for advanced video solutions and a stronger inclination to get upset when brands don't deliver.”

For more findings, including additional insights from business owners, download the full report. This market study was conducted by Atomik Research and commissioned by Idomoo in January 2025 with a statistically representative sample of the population.

