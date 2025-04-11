YuJa Deepens Vendor Partnership With Allied States Cooperative

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc. announces the renewal and expansion of its vendor partnership with ESC19 Purchasing (Allied States Cooperative), a national governmental purchasing cooperative that competitively bids and awards contracts to local, regional, and national vendors. This collaboration builds upon years of successful partnership, enabling more comprehensive procurement options for regulated institutions across the United States.

By leveraging their collective purchasing power, K12 schools, higher education institutions, cities, counties, government agencies, and nonprofits can implement a range of integrated solutions with streamlined procurement that result in significant cost savings and efficiency benefits.

The agreement expands the range of YuJa cloud platforms and solutions available through the cooperative’s streamlined purchasing process. In addition to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, eligible member institutions can now procure YuJa’s suite of digital solutions, including the Panorama LMS Accessibility Platform, YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform, YuJa Engage Student Response System, YuJa AccessNotes Note-Taking Platform, YuJa FeedbackFlow Assessment Platform, YuJa EqualGround Accessibility Governance Platform, and other modules and add-ons that help create more engaging, accessible, and compliant digital learning environments.

“We’re proud to deepen our longstanding relationship with the Allied States Cooperative,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Executive Officer of YuJa, Inc. “At a time when institutions are looking for unified technology solutions, we’re committed to making cutting-edge technology accessible to institutions through streamlined purchasing channels. This agreement helps remove barriers to technology adoption as institutions and organizations continue to build on their digital learning environments.”

ABOUT ALLIED STATES COOPERATIVE

The ESC19 Purchasing (Allied States Cooperative) is a national governmental purchasing cooperative that competitively bids and awards contracts to local, regional, and national vendors in compliance with local, state, and federal procurement laws and regulations. Contracts are available to public schools, charter schools, private schools, community colleges, universities, cities, counties, other governmental agencies, and non-profits. For more information, visit www.esc19.net/allied-states-cooperative

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and compliance applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to deliver engaging and compliant media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.yuja.com.