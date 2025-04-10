Nuvve Partners with Jefferies to Power Infrastructure Financing for "Electrify New Mexico"

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in grid modernization and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, today announced it has selected Jefferies LLC, one of the world’s leading full-service investment banking and capital markets firms, as its exclusive infrastructure financing partner for the Electrify New Mexico initiative.

Jefferies will work with Nuvve to structure and secure capital markets transactions to fund the buildout of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, grid-integrated mobility hubs, and other clean energy assets tied to Nuvve’s landmark contract awarded by the State of New Mexico.

“Jefferies brings Electrify New Mexico closer to reality and offers a strong endorsement of both our vision and our leadership in grid modernization,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO and Founder of Nuvve. “We’re not just planning for the future; we’re building it with key strategic partners committed to building this critical infrastructure.”

Jefferies brings deep expertise in energy infrastructure finance and has a global reputation for transformative clean energy projects in the U.S. Their global track record in financing clean energy projects positions them as an ideal partner to unlock scalable capital solutions for one of the most ambitious state electrification efforts in the U.S. Their involvement exhibits growing investor confidence in Nuvve’s business model and the long-term potential of the Electrify New Mexico initiative.

The announcement comes as New Mexico continues to demonstrate strong political movement to lead on electrification and grid innovation. During the most recent legislative session, nearly 100 bills were introduced that directly or indirectly support clean energy goals, including proposed investments in EV infrastructure, grid resilience, and zero-emission transportation. This reflects a clear commitment to building a more sustainable energy future.

“We’re executing on a bold and necessary transformation,” said Ted Smith, CEO of Nuvve New Mexico LLC. “With partners like Jefferies and strong momentum at the state level, we’re building a coalition capable of making New Mexico a national leader in grid innovation and clean energy deployment.”

To support the project’s success, Nuvve formed Nuvve New Mexico LLC, a regional subsidiary dedicated to executing the statewide contract and spearheading local implementation.

About Nuvve

Founded in 2010, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has successfully deployed vehicle-to-grid (V2G) on five continents, offering turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve combines the world’s most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, delivering new value to electric vehicle (EV) owners, accelerating the adoption of EVs, and supporting a global transition to clean energy. Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and can be found online at nuvve.com.